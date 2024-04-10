Nicole Kidman reveals what made her 'most emotional' moments before wedding to Keith Urban 18 years ago

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have cemented themselves as one of Hollywood's longer lasting couples, having been together for nearly two decades and married for almost 18 years.

The pair first met in 2005 at a G'Day LA event and embarked on a relationship soon after, tying the knot on June 25, 2006 at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel on the grounds of St Patrick's Estate, Manly, in Sydney.

For the newest issue of People, Nicole, 56, reminisced about her nuptials and the moments leading up to the big day, recalling the big day with fondness. "This makes me very happy," she said looking at a photo from their ceremony.

"That really was an extraordinary day," she continued. "I remember being in Sydney and driving down the street. I was with my dad, who's obviously not around now."

"He was in the car with me and we were driving to the church, and there were so many people on the street celebrating us, which was just one of the most emotional things in my life."

She further opened up about finding support in not only Keith, but other members of her family, including their teen daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

"I have my sister, mother, nieces, nephews, daughters," the Oscar-winning actress said of her support system. "I'm raising a soon to be 16-year-old and a 13-year-old who are divine."

"They're just lovely people and I'm so lucky that I have Keith, who's just my love, my deep, deep love. That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to."

The comments come just days after Keith, 56, himself spoke about their marriage on the red carpet of the CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas.

When asked by E! News whether he had given the idea of collaborating with his wife on music some thought, he responded: "Yeah! For sure! I mean, we sing around the house a lot, so why not?" although added that finding the time wasn't the easiest for a project like that.

"She's always making movies, I'm always making records, you've gotta find the time!"

He was then asked if he had any advice for other married couples. "If I answer that, it'll come across as advice for other married people," Keith playfully replied. "I have no advice for anybody."

He explained his rationale, citing the differences between couples and what makes their marriages tick. "You guys figure out whatever works for you…We're figuring it out. You figure it out. Everybody's different. There's no one size fits all."

Nicole was first married to Tom Cruise from 1990-2001, her co-star from 1989's Days of Thunder, resulting in one of the most highly-publicized unions in Hollywood, and also one of the most highly-publicized splits.

Following her split from Tom, she was briefly engaged to Lenny Kravitz, who she began dating in 2003, but broke it off not long after. Keith, on the other hand, stayed away from high-profile relationships till he met Nicole.

