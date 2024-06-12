Celebrity couples you may have forgotten about: from Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz, to Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Celebrity couples that have stood the test of time are becoming a Hollywood rarity, but that doesn't stop us from gushing over the likes of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, or Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.
However, there have been the odd few star pairings that weren't destined to work out for one reason or another, and somehow, the memories of their romance are lost in time.
Take a look below at some of the A-list couples over the years that were *the* thing when they were hot, but that you may have forgotten about in 2024…
Demi Moore & Emilio Estevez
Fellow Brat Pack members Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez starred together in 1985's St. Elmo's Fire and 1986's Wisdom, and had been dating for quite a while before announcing their engagement.
Their marriage was slated for December 1986, but they called off their engagement after Demi found out Emilio was cheating on her (and got model Carey Salley pregnant), per her 2019 memoir Inside Out.
Emilio had two children with Carey, and was married to Paula Abdul from 1992-94. Demi has been married twice since (to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher), and shares three daughters with ex Bruce.
Nicole Kidman & Lenny Kravitz
Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz kept their relationship under wraps for much of its duration, reportedly meeting in 2002 and starting a romance in 2003.
As was confirmed in interviews years later, they actually had gotten briefly engaged before calling it quits, some time around 2004 or 2005, before Nicole found the love of her life.
Since 2006, the Oscar-winning actress has been married to Keith Urban and they share two daughters. Lenny hasn't tied the knot since, but remains a doting dad to daughter Zoë Kravitz with ex-wife Lisa Bonet.
Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met in 2019 when they filmed the movie Deep Water together, but started dating the following year, even quarantining together.
While they became a paparazzi favorite for their many cutesy outings with their dogs, they called it quits in early 2021, with Ana revealing in a later interview with Elle that the intense scrutiny surrounding their relationship influenced her decision to leave LA.
Soon after, Ben rekindled his romance with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez, with the two tying the knot in 2022. Ana soon began dating tech executive Paul Boukadakis.
Scarlett Johansson & Ryan Reynolds
Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds first began dating in 2007, and it was not long after, in May 2008, that they announced their engagement.
And by that September, they were married, tying the knot at Vancouver Island. Unfortunately, in December 2010, they announced their separation over "irreconcilable differences" and were divorced by 2011.
Scarlett married Romain Dauriac in 2014 and they welcomed a daughter before divorcing in 2017. Since 2020, she has been married to SNL's Colin Jost, with whom she shares a son. Ryan has been married to Blake Lively since 2012, and they share four children.
Katy Perry & John Mayer
Say what you want, but Katy Perry and Taylor Swift do share one thing — a common ex in John Mayer. The "Teenage Dream" singer was linked to the "Daughters" crooner first in 2012, and their on-and-off romance continued till 2015.
They also collaborated on a song together, the 2013 duet "Who You Love," and it is believed that John's 2017 song "Still Feel Like Your Man" is about his ex Katy.
Katy has since found love with Orlando Bloom, with the couple announcing their engagement in 2019 and welcoming a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.
Michael Weatherly & Jessica Alba
In 2000, Michael Weatherly and Jessica Alba met while starring in Dark Angel together. They began dating soon after and got engaged the following year on her 20th birthday, before calling it quits in 2003.
In conversations since, Jessica admitted that she felt like she'd rushed into the engagement, citing their age gap as a big factor (when they met, she was 18 and Michael was 30), plus her parents' disapproval.
Since 2009, he has been happily married to Bojana Janković, with whom he shares two children. Jessica met Cash Warren in 2004, and the pair tied the knot in 2008, they are now the proud parents of three children.
Sarah Jessica Parker & Robert Downey Jr.
In 1984, 18-year-olds Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr. met on the set of the movie Firstborn, embarking on a whirlwind romance that saw them move in together just weeks later.
However, after nearly eight years together, it came to an end in 1991, spurred on mostly by Robert's struggles with addiction and substance abuse, especially as their careers began to take off. They've remained friends since and have praised each other often since.
Robert was married to Deborah Falconer from 1992-2004, welcoming a son with her, and has been married to Susan Downey since 2005, with whom he has two children. Sarah has been married to Matthew Broderick since 1997, and they share three kids as well.