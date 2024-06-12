Celebrity couples you may have forgotten about: from Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz, to Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Celebrity couples that have stood the test of time are becoming a Hollywood rarity, but that doesn't stop us from gushing over the likes of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, or Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

However, there have been the odd few star pairings that weren't destined to work out for one reason or another, and somehow, the memories of their romance are lost in time.

Take a look below at some of the A-list couples over the years that were *the* thing when they were hot, but that you may have forgotten about in 2024…

Recommended video You may also like RELATED: Emily Blunt & John Krasinski's Romantic Timeline

1/ 7 © Getty Images Demi Moore & Emilio Estevez Fellow Brat Pack members Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez starred together in 1985's St. Elmo's Fire and 1986's Wisdom, and had been dating for quite a while before announcing their engagement. Their marriage was slated for December 1986, but they called off their engagement after Demi found out Emilio was cheating on her (and got model Carey Salley pregnant), per her 2019 memoir Inside Out. GALLERY: Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy and more of the Brat Pack's best then-and-now photos Emilio had two children with Carey, and was married to Paula Abdul from 1992-94. Demi has been married twice since (to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher), and shares three daughters with ex Bruce.

3/ 7 © Getty Images Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met in 2019 when they filmed the movie Deep Water together, but started dating the following year, even quarantining together. While they became a paparazzi favorite for their many cutesy outings with their dogs, they called it quits in early 2021, with Ana revealing in a later interview with Elle that the intense scrutiny surrounding their relationship influenced her decision to leave LA. READ: What Ben Affleck's exes have said about their relationships — from Jennifer Garner to Gwyneth Paltrow Soon after, Ben rekindled his romance with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez, with the two tying the knot in 2022. Ana soon began dating tech executive Paul Boukadakis.