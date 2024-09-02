Nicole Kidman reflects on time away from home as she prepares for longer period apart from Keith Urban and daughters

Nicole Kidman had the time of her life in Italy during the Venice Film Festival, which showcased the world premiere of her latest film, "Babygirl," on Friday night.

The Hollywood star has since reflected on her time at the star-studded event in a new Instagram post, ahead of moving on to London, where on Monday night, the world premiere of "The Perfect Couple", will be screening.

Nicole took to Instagram on Sunday to share several behind-the-scenes photos from Venice, and wrote: "Thanks for the gorgeous memories Venice."

Meanwhile, Keith Urban and their daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, are staying in Sydney, Australia.

Keith is currently busy promoting his new music and on Monday, while Nicole is in London, he will be performing at The Oxford Art Factory in Sydney.

What's more, on Sunday, the award-winning country star marked Father's Day in Australia with their daughters.

The couple are used to spending time apart for work and have always made sure that one of them is at home with their daughters. Sunday and Faith are both incredibly well traveled and have lived in many different countries over the years due to moving around for Nicole's work.

The proud mom opened up about their childhoods during a recent conversation with L'Officiel.She said: "I'm willing to travel, which a lot of people are not," she told the outlet. "My kids are willing to travel… maybe less so now [that they're older], but they're very interested in the world, too."

Keith Urban is currently in Sydney ahead of his latest gig

The Undoing star opened up about some of the experiences they'd shared together, specifically citing her time living in Morocco with them while filming 2015's Queen of the Desert.

"They say they've got so many stamps on their passport, more than most people that are in their eighties," Nicole continued.

© John Shearer Keith is in Australia while Nicole is in Europe for work

"That's because when they were little, they lived in Morocco and then we went to the Algerian Desert, where they were riding camels and in the souks for three and a half months." She added: "They've lived in France, Australia, England, Scotland, Ireland, Asia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, all over."

While Nicole and Keith are keen for their daughters to enjoy their childhoods out of the spotlight, they have made several public appearances over the summer.

© Pascal Le Segretain Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman with daughters Sunday and Faith

They were pictured together in the crowds during the Paris Olympics in July and Sunday has been spotted at a number of fashion events with her famous mom, now that she's turned 16.

Both Sunday and Faith made their red carpet debut at the AFI Life Achievement Awards in April, where Nicole was honored for her work in the industry.

© Shutterstock Nicole with daughter Sunday during a recent red carpet appearance

During the star-studded event, Keith was one of the many people who gave a speech about Nicole, and gave an incredible insight into the family's life away from the spotlight, as well as their tight-knit unit.

He said: "Our two girls, Sunny and Faith, are here tonight. And I get to see Nic being a mom. It's one of the most beautiful things. She's so loving."Keith also told the audienced: "She loves life. I've never met anyone who loves life. She also knows the importance of expressing feelings. I wasn't raised like this so our girls are very lucky to be learning from you baby."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Nicole and her daughters on the red carpet

On their strong bond, he added: "Her and I both come from tight four member family units as well, so we try and do the same with our girls keeping a tight little unit wherever we are. We'll make homes on film locations all over the world from Bowen, Queensland, Australia when we were filming with Baz out there, to Marrakesh, Morocco.

"And wherever we are, Nic's always found ways to get our girls into schools, much to their chagrin sometimes. But her thing is, it's not just about learning, it's also social, having some friends."

