Discover the charming way Kate Middleton announced her engagement to her siblings
Pippa and James Middleton at Wimbledon in 2014© Getty

Discover the charming way Princess Kate announced her engagement to her siblings

James and Pippa Middleton were delighted by the news

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
We all remember when Princess Kate and Prince William shared the fantastic news of their engagement, back in 2010.

While their announcement made headlines the world over, the Princess of Wales told her siblings, James and Pippa Middleton, in a far more lowkey way.

In his new book, Meet Ella, which sees James share his life story with his late dog Ella, James shared how his sister revealed the huge news, revealing he and Pippa knew "a day or so before" the worldwide announcement.

Childhood photo of James Middleton and sister Kate© Instagram
James and Kate have a close bond

"Catherine, Pippa and I go out for a walk with Ella and Tilly to our local pub in a village near Bucklebury. We sit in a corner, chatting quietly," James begins of the day his sister told him of her engagement.

James shares that he and Pippa were over the moon, but downplayed their excitement to ensure nobody else in the pub caught wind of the news.  

"Pippa and I want to be visibly excited, but we have to tamp down our emotions so no one suspects a thing. We make a quiet acknowledgement that we'll always be there for each other, look out for one another, support each other. No matter how crazy things get."

Ahead of the news becoming public information, James said that his sister rang him to let him know the announcement was set to go live.

James Middleton in a brown jacket© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
James Middleton knew the big news was coming

Princess Kate's parents knew before her brother and sister, with Prince William sharing that while he hadn't asked Michael Middleton for his daughter's hand in marriage, he had let him know soon after popping the question.

"I did it that way round. I managed to speak to Mike soon after it happened really and then it sort of happened from there," Prince William told journalist Tom Bradby.

On why he sidestepped the tradition of asking the father for permission, the Prince of Wales explained: "I was torn between asking Kate's dad first and then the realisation that he might actually say 'no' dawned upon me. So I thought if I ask Kate first then he can't really say 'no'."

Royal in-laws

Despite Prince William's hesitancy to ask Michael for his permission, he went on to reveal that he is close to his wife's family.

Carole, Michael, James and Pippa Middleton walking down a red carpet © Getty
Carole, Michael, James and Pippa Middleton found out about Princess Kate's engagement in lowkey ways

"Kate's got a very, very close family. I get on really well with them and I'm very lucky that they've been so supportive.

"Mike and Carole have been really loving and caring and really fun and have been really welcoming towards me so I've felt really a part of the family."

 

