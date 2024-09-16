James Middleton has recalled a heartwarming and unexpected story about how his wife, Alizee Thevenet, first met his royal nieces and nephew - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In his upcoming memoir Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, which has been serialized in Daily Mail, the Princess of Wales' younger brother revealed the surprise encounter wasn't planned at all.

© Getty Images Prince William and Kate with their three children

After attending a wedding near his parents Carole and Michael Middlton's home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, James and Alizee decided, on a whim, to stay the night at his childhood home.

"We let ourselves in and tiptoed around in the dark, not wanting to wake anyone," he wrote.

They quietly settled in, unaware that Prince William and Kate - along with their three children - were also staying for the weekend. The next morning, James was woken up by the sound of giggling outside the bedroom door.

© Getty James with his wife Alizee

"It's George and Charlotte," he said, recalling the moment his nephew and niece first met Alizee. Unbeknownst to him, all three royal children were in the house with their parents.

Wanting to let Alizee sleep a little longer, James gently hushed the children and took them downstairs. Downstairs, James found his sister Kate and brother-in-law William already enjoying their early morning tea in the kitchen.

"I'm about to take a cup up to Alizee when she appears at the kitchen door," he added. "She has just got out of bed, her hair still tousled, and she is wearing one of my shirts. In situations like this, Alizee is ¬wonderfully French. She does not panic or rush upstairs to get dressed.

"Instead, she just greets everyone warmly as if it's not remotely unusual to be meeting her boyfriend's sister and brother-in-law for the first time wearing only an oversized man's shirt."

The royal children then started to ask "all kinds of cheeky questions at 100 miles per hour".

© Instagram James is releasing a new memoir

"'How come we weren't there when they went to bed? And who is this lady? Is she your girlfriend?'" recalled James. "(Cue giggles from both of them.)

"So I tell Charlotte and George, yes, she is my girlfriend and introduce her to them, then we are all talking and laughing as if she has been part of the family for years."

What is James' memoir about?

James' new memoir, which is due for release on 26 September, covers his early life with his parents Carole and Michael, as well as his sisters, Kate and Pippa, and his special bond with his therapy dog, Ella.

© Instagram The book is coming out at the end of this month

The synopsis reads: "Meet Ella traces the extraordinary bond between James and his beloved first pup, Ella. From their enchanting introduction when James was just twenty, to attending royal weddings and being guests at Highgrove and Sandringham, their journey is marked by love, loyalty, and unexpected twists of fate.

"Ella, the well-mannered and kind-natured companion, accompanied James everywhere, even playing a pivotal role in introducing him to his future wife, Alizée."