Princess Kate's bridesmaid Pippa's very deep royal wedding curtsy that went unnoticed

After newlyweds Prince William and Princess Kate (nee Middleton) had exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey in 2011, they made their way back up the aisle alongside their siblings, public-facing best man Prince Harry and maid of honour Pippa Middleton.

But as their path took them past the monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth II, they all stopped in their tracks. It's an age-old sign of deep respect to greet the monarch with a curtsy and bow their heads in public if it's the first time they've seen them that day. All eyes were on the bride and groom, but did you spot the moment Pippa dipped into a very low curtsy?

© WPA Pool Pippa Middleton was spotted curtsying as Prince Harry bowed to Queen Elizabeth

The 2,000 guests inside the abbey watched as Princess Kate walked hand-in-hand with Prince William along the red carpet – a colour reserved for heirs to the throne. In the background, Harry had lowered his head as he faced Her Late Majesty alongside Pippa, whose gorgeous white Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress could be seen as she bent her knees.

Pippa later opened up about the "embarrassing" interest in her figure-skimming bridesmaid dress. "It was completely unexpected," she told Today in 2014 as she reminisced about her iconic outfit. "You know, I think the plan was not really for it to be a significant dress. Really just to sort of blend in with the train."

© WPA Pool Pippa was Kate's maid of honour when she married Prince William in 2011

She added: "I suppose it's flattering," before revealing she planned to keep it as a memento for her children.

"It’s actually still in my wardrobe at home. I haven't worn it since. But I think I'll just keep it there," she said.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate asking for her sister Pippa's help moments before royal wedding with Prince William

"I think it's the sort of thing that I'm sure I'll bring out if someone wanted to see it or my children one day want to see it. Then I'll show them." At the time, she was dating James Matthews but they have since wed and welcomed three kids: Arthur, five, Grace, three, and Rose, one.

© Chris Jackson The maid of honour wore a gorgeous white Alexander McQueen dress

Pippa also discussed the "surreal" experience of being part of her sister's high-profile nuptials, which she viewed as a "family wedding." Speaking about taking on the important role of bridesmaid, which saw her look after the young flower girls, Pippa continued: "Actually, I didn't realise, perhaps, the scale of it until afterwards. We all took on the roles as any family would."

Her mother Carole Middleton similarly didn't grasp the significance of the wedding, which saw her wear a Catherine Walker green coat dress to the ceremony and a tiered black gown to the private evening reception.

© Getty Princess Kate's sister said opened up about the "embarrassing" interest in her dress

During an interview with The Telegraph, the Party Pieces founder explained: "Like every mother, I wanted to look my best, make my children proud and enjoy the day. I honestly don’t think I was any more stressed than any other mother-of-the-bride."

RELATED: Palace feared Prince William and groomsman Prince Harry would 'pass out' at royal wedding