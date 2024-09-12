7 times Carole and Michael Middleton were daughter Kate's biggest supporters

It's no secret what a close relationship the Princess of Wales has with her beloved parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Since she first started dating her now-husband, Prince William, the Middletons have been by their daughter's side through all the peaks and valleys of her life.

In her 2010 interview following her engagement to her royal beau, Kate said of Carole and Michael: "They've been great over the years – helping me through difficult times. We see a lot of each other, and they are very, very dear to me."

Whether it was standing by Kate's side the night before her royal wedding, rallying around her when she and William briefly split in 2007, or more recently, during her cancer treatment, one thing is for sure: Michael and Carole are always there for their first born.

1/ 6 © Tim Graham William and Kate's brief split Five years after their romance blossomed in 2002, the now Prince and Princess of Wales spent a brief time apart. No doubt the Middletons were Kate's biggest support system. After the couple reunited a few months later, in July of the same year, Carole and Michael were seen alongside their daughter in the Royal Box at the 'Concert for Diana' at Wembley Stadium, which Princes William and Harry organised to celebrate the life of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Talking about the split, in their 2010 post-engagement interview, Kate explained: "We were both very young, it was at university, and we were both sort of defining ourselves and being different characters,” she said. “It was very much about trying to find our own way and growing up.” Kate added: "I wasn’t very happy about it at the time, but actually it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realised. I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you’re younger, and I really valued that time for me."

2/ 6 © George Pimentel The night before the royal wedding Carole, along with Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, rallied around her the night before her famous royal wedding in 2011. The Middleton trio were pictured outside The Goring Hotel in Belgravia as members of the public gathered hours before the big day, with Kate giving fans a wave.

3/ 6 © Peter Macdiarmid Carole and Michael were the first to visit her daughter when she gave birth for the first time in 2013. The couple were pictured beaming as they left the Lindo Wing just hours after Kate and William welcomed their eldest son, Prince George. Following his birth, George and his parents spent six weeks with Carole and Michael in Berkshire where Michael took one of the little Prince's first ever photos.

4/ 6 © WPA Pool Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022 was an emotional time for all members of the royal family, and it was another occasion where Carole and Michael stepped up to support their daughter.



5/ 6 © Getty The Coronation The Coronation was a once-in-a-lifetime event for the Princess, who, following King Charles's accession, became the Princess of Wales, a title formerly held by William's mother, the late Princess Diana. Carole matched her daughter, who was dressed in red, white, and blue, by wearing a royal blue outfit from head to toe, including a gorgeous blue headband.

6/ 6 © Kensington Palace Kate's cancer journey Most recently, Carole and Michael have been supporting Kate through her ongoing cancer treatment. On Monday, Kate revealed she had finished her chemotherapy treatment after six months with a touching family video from their summer holiday. Carole and Michael were featured in the moving video, playing games with Kate, William, and their children, George, Charlotte nine, and Louis six. Over the summer, Carole stayed at Sandringham, no doubt to support her son-in-law in looking after her brood of grandchildren.

