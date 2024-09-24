Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband David E. Kelley have broken one of their marriage rules after almost 31 years together.

The Scarface actress, 66, and her TV writer and film producer husband, also 66, have finally teamed up and will work together on the new AppleTV+ series from A24 Margo's Got Money Troubles alongside Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman.

Michelle will portray Shyanne, a waitress at Hooter's, who is also the mother of Dakota's character Margo Millet, a 20-year-old college student and single mother who joins OnlyFans to make ends meet.

David, meanwhile, will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

Michelle shared the news on Instagram, writing: "2025 is already off to a great start! Excited to be in such fabulous company on this one." She then tagged her husband, Dakota, and Nicole in her caption.

In 2022, Michelle admitted that she and David had never worked together because they feared it would be "too risky" for their marriage to mix their work and personal lives.

© Instagram Michelle and David will work together for the first time in their 30 year marriage

"Nobody writes, honestly, better for women than he does," she said of her husband on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"It's unbelievable. And yet, I value our relationship more than a good part, and I just think it’s too risky."

© Getty Images Michelle will star in A24 Margo's Got Money Troubles

She added: "We're both kind of fierce when we work, and so if I come home and I've had a bad day, and I'm upset about something, I want him to be on my side because he hasn't heard the other side. There's value in that."

Michelle and David met on a blind date in 1992, when the Oscar-nominated actress was already in the middle of adoption proceedings, which resulted in their daughter Claudia Rose, now 31.

They tied the knot in 1993 and welcomed their son John Henry Kelley II, now 30, the following year. They've remained one of Hollywood's favorite couples, although they certainly make the effort to keep their private lives and children away from the spotlight.

© Getty Images Michelle and David married in 1993

In a 2012 interview with Parade, Michelle spoke about her marriage to David and her previous failed marriage to actor Peter Horton, which lasted from 1981 to their 1988 divorce.

"I chose really well with David," she said. "I got really lucky… And 19 years later, I never take him for granted. I've never met a person who has more integrity than my husband.

© Getty Images Michelle believed working with David was 'too risky; for her marriage

"I respect that. There's his humor and intelligence, too, and he's really cute, all those things – but if you don't respect your partner, you'll get sick of him."

She also reiterated their reasons for not working together. "I'd worry about coming home and complaining to him about the people I work with," she explained.

© Getty Images Michelle and David will be married 31 years in 2024

"I wouldn't want to bring my work home with me like that. But it doesn't mean we won't do something together one day. I couldn't ask for anyone better."

Of her marriage to Peter, which happened when she was just 22 years old, Michelle added: "I married Peter at a very young age. I'm not the same person I was then. I forget I was even married before."