Gwen Stefani gets candid about 'really bad year' with Blake Shelton in home life confession: 'Everything failed'

Gwen Stefani is coming back with her first studio album of new releases in nearly a decade with the upcoming Bouquet, set for release this November.

The 54-year-old musical icon last released an album in 2017, her debut holiday record You Make It Feel Like Christmas, preceded by her last LP of all original material, 2016's This is What the Truth Feels Like.

The latter album is inspired by her love of gardening with her husband Blake Shelton, her duet partner for the track "Purple Irises," which is the album's final song. Ironically enough, while the record is based on their love for planting and reaping, their actual garden hasn't been doing so hot.

In fact, she confessed in a new interview with Rolling Stone that they had a "really bad year" with their garden, so bad that "everything failed." She continued: "I'm blooming an album but my actual garden sucked so bad this year."

However, their love for their shared interest remains as strong. "Obviously, he has some hobbies that are so far from what I am — I'm like makeup girl — so opposite in so many ways, but we find so much joy in gardening together."

Truth and Bouquet arrive at very different times for the star, with the first coming just one month before her divorce from English rocker Gavin Rossdale was finalized, and the latter in the midst of her marriage with country star Blake.

Gwen spoke candidly about the two records in the candid conversation, plus the upcoming record's first track, the cathartic and vicious "Somebody Else's," a track about moving on from a failed relationship.

"The Truth record was in the middle of my hell," she shared with the publication, reflecting on her post-divorce album. But the time between albums served as a moment of "healing" for the singer.

"It seems like eight years probably feels like a long time for a lot of people, but for me, it was eight years of healing, eight years of transitioning, it went really fast," she added. "It's interesting that ['Somebody Else's'] rose [to become the new single], because the rest of the record has nothing to do with that subject."

Gwen mentioned that she didn't originally see the breakup track as fitting the vibe of the album until she was convinced by songwriter Madison Love.

"I get a text from Madison with a start of a song called 'Somebody Else's,' after a bunch of sessions that we'd done, and in those sessions there's a lot of confession and just talk about life and where we're at now, where we were," the "Hollaback Girl" singer shared.

"She came with the idea of this song, and I was like, 'Uh oh, I don't even know if I want to give that any energy.' What I kind of realized was, after writing the rest of the songs, it felt you needed to see a little bit of the dark to see the light and see where I'd just come from originally."