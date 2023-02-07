Michelle Pfeiffer's glimpse into decadent kitchen at new home after selling $25m mansion The actress lives with her husband David E. Kelley

Michelle Pfeiffer is known for her effortless style and she was the epitome of elegance at the LA Premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but ahead of the event, she shared a glimpse into her jaw-dropping home as she got red-carpet ready.

The 64-year-old shared a time lapse of her getting prepped for the event with a team of beauty and hair stylists working on her look. The star sat on a wooden stool in the vast kitchen, and the cooking space was just as impressive as her final look.

The huge open plan kitchen features all-white cabinets and in-built appliances, and the room has been warmed up with wooden floors and a panelled ceiling.

The star has a brand new vast kitchen

One striking feature of the kitchen is Michelle's beautiful chandelier which appears to hang over her dining table. The candelabra design is a real statement and adds a touch of glamour to the room.

The star lives with her husband David E. Kelley in a new property after selling her Pacific Palisades mansion, one year after they purchased the property in March 2020.

Their former home was a 10,300-square-foot villa boasts six bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a swimming pool and a private gym where Michelle maintained her incredible figure. Check out her energetic workout in this home video...

Loading the player...

Listings photos from before the property it was sold showed a luxurious marble en-suite bathroom with a free-standing bathtub in front of the window and a fully-stocked wine cellar.

TAKE A LOOK: Michelle Pfeiffer's transformation is unlike any other in photoshoot you have to see

With their previous home being so spectacular, we can only imagine how incredible their latest property purchase is. The couple are no stranger to real estate investments, and have successful experience flipping homes.

The actress parted ways with her former home

The couple have been together for 29 years and they are proud parents to two children, 29-year-old Claudia Rose and 28-year-old John Henry Kelley II.

To celebrate their romance, Michelle took to Instagram on their anniversary to share photos of them during a getaway, writing: "Happy Anniversary to David, my heart of 29 years."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.