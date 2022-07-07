21 rebellious celebrity brides with unconventional dresses that broke tradition These bridal looks are so memorable!

Celebrity couples tend to pull out all the stops for their weddings, and this includes picking very memorable bridal outfits. But who says the bride has to wear a traditional white gown?

Stars such as Gwen Stefani, Sophie Turner and even the Duchess of Cornwall chose very unique wedding dresses. From mini dresses to jumpsuits and everything in between, take a look back at some of the most unconventional celebrity wedding outfits of all time…

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney married George Clooney in a civil ceremony at the Cavalli Palace in Venice wearing a gorgeous white suit. The Stella McCartney design included a white top with a black hem, wide-leg trousers and a matching hat – so chic!

Kaley Cuoco

While The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco wore a wedding dress for her ceremony to Karl Cook, she later changed into a jumpsuit for their evening reception. The white lace all-in-one featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline and was teamed with white heels, ideal for dancing the night away. The pair announced their split in September 2021.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie paid a sweet tribute to her six children on her wedding day to Brad Pitt in 2014. She wore a white satin dress by Luigi Massi for Versace, complete with a veil printed with her children's illustrations as she said 'I do' at the couple's French chateau. The couple split in 2016 after two years of marriage.

Gwen Stefani

No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani wore an ombré pink and white wedding dress for her wedding to Gavin Rossdale in 2002. The custom gown was dip-dyed and hand-painted, with a one-shoulder neckline that was designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior.

Duchess of Cornwall

When she married Prince Charles in 2005, Duchess Camilla ditched the traditional white dress in favour of a porcelain blue silk Robinson Valentine dress with a hand-painted ikat design, hand-embroidered with gold threadwork. She finished off her look with a matching headpiece by Philip Treacy.

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger had a gothic theme for their wedding day near Cannes in 2013, so the Complicated singer wore a black Monique Lhuillier gown and clutched a bouquet of black roses.

Lily Allen

Not only did Lily Allen choose a monochrome look for her surprise wedding in Las Vegas, but she also opted for a chic blazer dress. The double-breasted ivory mini dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a slim waist belt, paired with a pair of black platform heels.

Millie Mackintosh

Another bride to have two outfits for their wedding celebrations is Millie Mackintosh, who wore a chic trouser suit for her official ceremony to Hugo Taylor in 2018. The former Made in Chelsea star wore a Bianca Jagger-inspired ensemble for the first part of their wedding – a Les Heroines white suit, topped off with a 70's-style hat.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski opted for a high street ensemble for her impromptu nuptials to Sebastian Bear-McClard in February 2018. The actress wore a £120 mustard Zara trouser suit, and later told Vanity Fair that she had never wanted to wear white for her wedding. "I never loved the idea of wearing white for a wedding because I'm not a pure woman," she said. "I'm a woman with a lot of character and experience and life. I also just loved the idea of a suit, especially at City Hall because it's like you're taking care of business. I really wanted to wear red actually, initially... and then I just loved mustard yellow and just knew it was the one."

Christine Quinn

Selling Sunset star Christine wowed in a black wedding dress at her gothic-inspired nuptials. Her wedding to Christian Richard cost $1million and her dress was designed in collaboration with Galia Lahav. The real estate star paired it with signed Christian Louboutin heels.

Kat Von D

There was nothing at all conventional about Kat Von D's ensemble for her wedding to Leafer Sayer. The makeup artist swapped a white gown for a dramatic red dress with a cape and red veil – along with a person dressed in a red bodysuit to hold it. Kat's dress was designed by Adolfo Sanchez, and she accessorised with a pair of red antlers.

Dianna Agron

Rather than wear a traditional white wedding dress, Glee actress Dianna Agron chose to wear a beautiful Valentino gown for her wedding in Morocco, with a beautiful crown to complete her unconventional bridal look.

Sophie Turner

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner also opted for a jumpsuit for her surprise wedding to Joe Jonas in Las Vegas. Her Bevza all-in-one costs around £445, but she traded it in for a stunning Louis Vuitton gown for their main ceremony in France in July.

Shenae Grimes

Actress Shenae Grimes also bucked tradition by wearing black for her wedding to Josh Beech in May 2013. Her halterneck gown was from Vera Wang's Fall 2012 collection, and featured a layered tulle skirt. The 90210 star added a pop of colour with her red floral bouquet.

Julianne Moore

A lilac slip dress and green drop earrings created Julianne Moore's colourful wedding day look for her nuptials to Bart Freundlich in New York in August 2003.

Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth married eight times, but it was her first wedding to Richard Burton where she stunned in a short yellow wedding dress. She paired it with a yellow bouquet and a very statement bridal headpiece.

Solange Knowles

Ever the trendsetter, Solange Knowles pioneered the bridal jumpsuit in her ivory one-piece and cape for her wedding to Alan Ferguson in New Orleans in 2014. The plunging design was from Stéphane Rolland, and will no doubt have inspired several brides in the years that have passed.

Olivia Palermo

The City star Olivia Palermo opted for a three-piece number made by wedding designer favourite Carolina Herrera, for her big day to Johannes Huebl in 2014. The bride wowed in a simple cream cashmere sweater with scattered ostrich feathers, and pulled off an unconventional shorts and skirt combo on her bottom half.

Kristen Bell

And the bride wore…. black! Kristen Bell opted for a chic black blouse, trousers and statement embellished necklace for her wedding to Dax Shepard. The couple married inside the Beverly Hills Courthouse, in an intimate ceremony in October 2013.

Emma Thompson

Never one to shy away from a fashion statement, Emma Thompson turned heads in this vibrant patterned knee-length dress, complete with a matching hat, for her wedding to Kenneth Branagh in 1989.

Marie Chevallier

Louis Ducruet of Monaco's bride Marie Chevallier surprised by wearing a jumpsuit for their civil ceremony in July 2019. Marie opted for a sophisticated Rosa Clará silk crepe culotte jumpsuit, which featured embroidered lace detailing and open back detail.

