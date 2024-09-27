Boris Becker and ethereal fiancee Lilian de Carvalho's romantic Italian wedding – exclusive album

Boris Becker married his third wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro at the Cervara Abbey in Portofino, which he described as "one of the most romantic places."

The former German tennis star, 56, and his bride, 33, gathered 100 of their closest family and friends for a lavish three-day celebration in September 2024. They exchanged vows by the seaside in Santa Margherita Ligure, with the former 14th-century cliffside abbey offering ocean views that made for the perfect backdrop for wedding photos.

The couple shared their wedding exclusively with HELLO! magazine, revealing political risk manager Lilian's ethereal wedding dress and Boris' emotional moment with his sons. In fact, the sportsman admitted: "Everybody cried, including me." Keep scrolling to see their full wedding album...

1/ 13 © Tom Oldham / Brave For Sport Five / Action Press Oceanside location Boris described their wedding venue as "romantic" and "unique." He said: "We live in Italy and went to Portofino a few times last summer. We could have chosen Venice, Rome or Lake Como, but our strongest attachment was to Portofino."

2/ 13 © Tom Oldham / Brave For Sport Five / Action Press Venue He continued: "The location where we had the ceremony is, I think, one of the most unique places I have been in my life – and trust me, I have been to a lot of beautiful places."

3/ 13 © Tom Oldham / Brave For Sport Five / Action Press Groom's suit Six-time Grand Slam winner Boris – who was declared bankrupt in 2017 – cut a dapper figure in a suit by Boss as he made his way to the altar.

4/ 13 © Tom Oldham / Brave For Sport Five / Action Press Wedding dress Lilian looked radiant in a bespoke dress by her old school friend, fashion designer Andrea Ravieli, whom she had always promised would be her wedding dress designer. She rocked a white strapless dress with three layers of silk chiffon representing the past, present and future, and draping inspired by René Magritte’s 1928 painting The Lovers.

5/ 13 © Tom Oldham / Brave For Sport Five / Action Press Boris' reaction Opening up about his thoughts on his bride's wedding dress, he said: "I actually didn’t see her wedding dress because I was looking forward and she was approaching from behind, so I only saw the full dress after we were married. But it was gorgeous."

6/ 13 © Tom Oldham / Brave For Sport Five / Action Press First kiss The ceremony began at 5pm and included a performance from a gospel choir. The couple were the picture of happiness as they shared their first kiss as husband and wife surrounded by their close family.



7/ 13 © Tom Oldham/brave for SportFive/action press Best men Boris' two towering sons Noah, 30, and Elias, 25, from his first marriage acted as best men.

8/ 13 © Tom Oldham / Brave For Sport Five / Action Press Moving speeches Following a "moving" speech at the reception, the newlyweds were pictured hugging them.



9/ 13 © Tom Oldham / Brave For Sport Five / Action Press Family moment "There are pictures of my two boys speaking about us as a new family [and that was] very, very moving – everybody cried," Boris told HELLO!. "I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house throughout the afternoon and evening. It was very emotional, very romantic and very authentic."

10/ 13 © Tom Oldham / Brave For Sport Five / Action Press Matching outfits The bride wore her long hair in an elegant updo and completed her dinner outfit with a chic ivory jacket that matched her new husband.

11/ 13 © Tom Oldham/brave for SportFive/action press Wedding cake Surrounded by firework displays, the couple cut their four-tier wedding cake decorated with white icing and flowers. They then took to the floor for their first dance to 'All Night Long' by Lionel Richie.



12/ 13 © Tom Oldham / Brave For Sport Five / Action Press Second wedding dress Lilian's final outfit of the day was a halterneck mini dress with frilled detailing on the bodice. She was pictured dancing with Boris with her long hair flowing past her shoulders.

13/ 13 © Tom Oldham/brave for SportFive/action press Lilian's support "As they say in wedding ceremonies, in good and in bad days, you have to find a way to stick together. We certainly had difficult days, because my situation was challenging, but that’s when I got to know my true friends and my partner for life," he says. "Sometimes you need to be tested to find out who your true friends are, or your partner, and it happened for me. And I realised who was with me and who was not with me. Lilian was number one."

Love story

© Franziska Krug Lilian has been sporting a diamond engagement ring

Boris and Lilian have kept their romance very private, with the pair's wedding coming as a surprise to some since they didn't formally announce their engagement.

The sports star proposed in Milan in April 2023 following his conviction for irregularities in his insolvency in 2022. He spent eight months in prison after being found guilty of hiding £2.5m in assets and loans during a bankruptcy proceeding.

Speaking about their private engagement, Boris said: "We kept it to ourselves until the end of the year, before we told my mother and my sister, and then we flew to Sao Tome and told Lilian’s parents. That was 29 April last year and the rest is history."

Lilian was a pillar of support throughout Boris' "difficult days". Boris previously gushed about his partner following his release. "I was never afraid that our love would not survive. We always faced that, I don’t know how we managed it but we tried to speak at least once a day," he reflected in an interview with Germany's Sat TV.

© Getty Lilian Monteiro supported Boris Becker during his eight-month prison sentence in the UK

"We held hands over the phone and it was only through her love and strength that I survived."

When asked about married life, he told HELLO!: "We have been living together like a married couple for a number of years, so it doesn’t feel any different to last week or last year. Certainly we have a glow, and we feel strongly connected and have rings on our fingers now to prove the point."

Boris' former marriages

Boris has previously been married twice before; first to Barbara from 1993 to 2001, followed by Lilly from 2009 to 2018.

He welcomed Noah Gabriel and Elias Balthasar with Barbara before they split. She won custody of the two kids in the divorce after it was revealed that Boris had been unfaithful whilst his wife was pregnant with their youngest son.

Boris shares his third child, a daughter named Anna born in 2000, with Russian waitress Angela Ermakova. Ten years later, in 2010, Boris and his second wife welcomed a son named Amadeus Benedict Edley Luis Becker.

