Strictly's Pete Wicks supports TV star in emotional wedding photo
Pete Wicks poses in camel blazer© Getty

Pete Wicks 'couldn't be prouder' of TV star friend in emotional wedding photo

The Strictly star supported the former queen of the I'm a Celebrity jungle 

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Pete Wicks was able to take a rare break from his Strictly rehearsals this week as he jetted off to Italy for the wedding of his TV star pal. 

The former TOWIE star, 36, shared an emotional post where he was seen with former queen of the I'm a Celebrity jungle Vicky Pattison as she married Ercan Ramadan at Castello Monaci in Salento.

Pete wicks with bride vicky pattison laughing© Instagram
Pete supported Vicky on her big day

"Couldn't be more proud of you," the star who has been partnered with Strictly pro Jowita Przystał penned. "For 10 years you have been one of my best friends and biggest supporters."

Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks on red carpet© Getty
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks met in 2016

"I am so blessed and lucky to call you a friend," Pete continued. "You are a wonderful person and have always been there for me, my life is better with you in it. This is your day and you deserve it more than anyone. Congratulations."

The newlywed star commented: "I have never been more grateful for you... I know how hard you're working with Jowita - can't believe you sacrificed a couple of hours for me. Love you x."

Pete wicks in strictly photocall with Jowita Przystal © Ray Burmiston
Pete Wicks is competing on Strictly with Jowita Przystal

The co-host of the Staying Relevant podcast was seen in the black and white photo smiling at the bride in black tie.

The former Geordie Shore star looked stunning in a lace-adorned bridal gown which was covered entirely in lace and styled with a coordinating lacy veil.

What has Pete said about marriage?

Pete has had a number of relationships and has even featured on E4's Celebs Go Dating alongside his ex-girlfriend Megan McKenna.

Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks on red carpet© Getty
TOWIE stars Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks previously dated

However, it is believed that the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is currently single. The star, who has been dubbed by his podcast co-host Sam Thompson the "heartthrob" of this year's Strictly line-up previously opened up about his relationship status in an interview with The Times Magazine.

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins at the 2024 BAFTAs© Getty
Pete was previously linked to Love Island star Maura Higgins

"I'm nearly 36. I want to get married and have kids. I've been blessed with so many opportunities, but what's the point if I can't share them with anyone?," he admitted.

"Right now, I'm not ready to wholeheartedly commit to a romantic relationship because I don't fully understand myself yet.

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks attend the National Television Awards at the O2 Arena on September 11, 2024 in London United Kingdom. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock) © Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock
Pete Wicks has said he isn't ready for a romantic relationship

"I would love to find a wife, but you know what? I may end up one of those men who dies alone."

