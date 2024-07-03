Strictly's Amy Dowden is resplendent in sheer corset wedding dress as she discusses 'tough' marriage

Amy Dowden opened up about her "tough" first two years of marriage with her husband Ben Jones as she marked their wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional leafed through her wedding album to find a selection of gorgeous photos of their big day, which took place at Oldwalls on South Wales' Gower Peninsula on 2 July 2022.

They showed Amy and Ben standing at the altar exchanging vows as their friends and family watched on, walking down the aisle as they were showered with confetti, and sitting at the top table at their wedding breakfast reacting to speeches.

In all three, Amy looked incredible in her strapless Laura May Bridal gown, featuring a sheer corset bodice covered with floral applique, a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt with a leg split. Her long caramel-hued hair was styled into Hollywood waves, finished with a sparkly hair accessory and a pearl-encrusted veil.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The professional dancer revealed her husband has been very supportive

The final snap in Amy's post also shared a look at her second wedding dress. She swapped her strapless gown for a classic, tailored gown with thick straps, a low back and a wrapover waist.

Sharing her wedding album exclusively with HELLO!, she explained: "I felt like a Disney princess," while her new husband sweetly added: "Amy always looks stunning so it was no different to normal."

In the caption of her post, Amy praised Ben for being a pillar of support throughout her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

"Happy 2nd anniversary! I think it’s fair to say we’ve been through quite a bit during married life. But I’m forever grateful for you! Thank you for this past year!

"I know at times it’s been so tough for you to watch but you kept positive, kept the house clean away from infections and tried to keep me as positive as possible. I love you even more! Let’s hope for a smoother year ahead! But what I do know is we have each other! C

"More adventures, my crazy last-min plans, house renovations, dance school fun and basically just us being us! Love you always xxx your Amy xxx," she wrote.

Amy's cancer treatment

© Instagram Amy kept fans updated with her cancer treatment

Amy documents her journey in the BBC show Fight of My Life, which she agreed to film just six days after her diagnosis.

"A year ago I was recently married and about to go on honeymoon, it was an exciting new chapter in my life, but finding a lump on my breast changed my life," she told the BBC.

"I never thought at my age I would get cancer and, despite having family members and friends who were cancer survivors, had no idea just what the impact on my life would be.

© Getty Amy Dowden is returning to Strictly in 2024 (pictured in 2019)

"I've learnt so much about myself and what a cancer diagnosis means on this journey. I hope others find hope and strength from this film, and that it encourages everyone to check themselves, no matter what age you are," she added.

In February 2024, Amy announced the happy news that a recent check had found "no evidence of disease." She is set to join the line-up of professional dancers for the 22nd instalment of Strictly after taking a break to focus on her health.

