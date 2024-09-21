Strictly star Pete Wicks's private life: from famous exes to close friendship with Sam Thompson

Pete Wicks is one of 15 famous names who have signed up for this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. Since finding fame on ITV's reality show, The Only Way Is Essex, back in 2015, Pete has been a regular face on our TV screens. But how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? Keep reading for all we know…

WATCH: Pete Wicks is one of 15 celebs in the 2024 line-up

Pete's career and job

When he's not busy rehearsing for Strictly, Pete co-hosts the Staying Relevant podcast with presenter and former Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson. The show follows the pair on their "weekly quest for fame", from "public appearances gone wrong" to reality TV moments that "still haunt" them.

© Getty Pete and Sam co-host a podcast together

He's also a published author, having released his first book, For the Love of Frenchies: The Dogs That Changed My Life, in 2018. His latest release is a memoir, titled Never Enough: My Words Unfiltered, which hit the shelves in September. Described as a "no-holds-barred account of life" through Pete's lens, the book delves into the TV personality's mental health trials.

© Ray Burmiston Pete is partnered with Jowita Przystal on Strictly

Fans may also recognise Pete for his previous appearances on reality shows, Celebs Go Dating, The Celebrity Circle, Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls and the latest season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Pete's love life and famous exes

While it's not known if Pete is currently in a relationship, his most recent romance was reportedly with Love Island star Maura Higgins.

© Getty Pete was recently linked to Maura Higgins

The pair were first linked last year after being spotted together at Grosvenor House in London. Last month, the reality stars were reportedly seen getting cosy at the Broadwick Soho Hotel, however, neither party have confirmed their romance.

Prior to Maura, Pete was linked to fellow TOWIE stars Chloe Sims, Megan McKenna and Shelby Tribble, and glamour model Jacqui Ryland.

Pete's close friendship with Sam Thompson

Pete and Sam first met back in 2018 whilst filming Celebs Go Dating and have been best buds ever since. Alongside their podcast, the winning duo recently co-hosted the NTA red carpet.

© Getty Images Pete and Sam formed a friendship on Celebs Go Dating

Opening up about their friendship during an exclusive chat with HELLO! last year, Sam said: "He's a brilliant listener… Pete Wicks is probably the person I would go to first out of every single person that I know. His life experience is nearly unmatched. He has gone through so much in his life, good and bad, and he's always got the best advice and he's always so uplifting in his own way as well.

© Samir Hussein Sam's girlfriend Zara McDermott appeared on Strictly last year

"He's just straight to the point. And I don't know if enough people see that side of him. He's a really, really emotionally intelligent guy. I annoy him a lot [but] he is the first person who's ever there for me. So he's just been the best mate I've ever asked for."