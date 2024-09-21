Strictly star 'told off' ahead of week one performance

Pete Wicks revealed this week that he and Strictly Come Dancing partner Jowita Przystal had been "told off" – for not posting more rehearsals footage on social media.

Speaking via Instagram Stories, Pete said: "Right, so, we've been told off. We've been told off because we haven't done any social media together from rehearsals.

"So today we're going to do a Q&A. So you can ask Jowita and I anything, and we're going to answer your questions in our little breaks. There aren't many breaks, to be honest with you, but we will answer any questions. So you can ask us anything."

One fan asked: "What's the best thing about each other?"

Pete had a very kind answer and said: "That's easy for me. She is a little ray of sunshine, and I look forward to coming here every day. She makes me happy."

Jowita, 36, was full of praise for her partner. She said: "The best thing about Pete, he makes me laugh so much. And he's the most hard-working person I've ever met in my life."

Another fan asked: "Can you dance?"

Pete joked: "If this question is for me, then I would say no. Jowita's quite good though."

The 36-year-old continued: "She's improving day by day. We're taking it slow. I have to explain in great detail, sometimes it takes her a while to get it. But I think by Saturday she'll be ready, fingers crossed. Don't let me down."

Jowita made Strictly history in 2022 when she became the first ever female pro to win their first series when she lifted the glitterball trophy with wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin.

Pete and Jowita will be performing a paso doble for their first dance on Saturday night, to 'Breathe' by The Prodigy.

In an interview with Radio Times, the TOWIE star revealed the touching reason he signed up for the show. He said: "I’ve realised life’s too short. I lost my nan two years ago, and it’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to me. I didn’t get a chance to make her proud before she died. Trying new things, and being a better version of myself, is important to me, because hopefully, she’s watching, and she’ll be proud.

"She grew up watching Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. I don’t think she ever in a million years would have imagined me doing this. She had the most amazing sense of humour, and she definitely would have had a real laugh at it, but she would have been my number one fan."