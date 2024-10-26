Shayne Ward is sailing through this year's Strictly Come Dancing alongside his partner Nancy Xu and his journey on the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition is no doubt receiving full support from his family and friends.

But Shayne's biggest cheerleader is his lovely wife-to-be, Sophie. Together the couple, both 40, are parents to their two children, their daughter, Willow, seven, and their son, Reign.

If you're interested in knowing more about Shayne's fiancée, keep reading to learn more…

Shayne Ward's fiancée Sophie Austin

Shayne's fiancée Sophie Austin is an actress whose credits include EastEnders, Call the Midwife and Casualty. She's perhaps best known for her long-running stint in Hollyoaks as Lindsey Roscoe.

More recently, however, she and Shayne in fact appeared on screen together in the BBC medical drama, Doctors.

They played a couple whose daughter was in hospital in an episode titled 'Shock Therapy' which aired at the beginning of the month.

Though Shayne is perhaps best known for winning The X Factor in 2005, in recent years he's also become an actor and has had stints in Coronation Street and Hollyoaks.

Shayne Ward and Sophie Austin's love story

The pair have been together since 2015 and got engaged two years later.

The former X Factor champion popped the question to his girlfriend in 2017 when he was in front of her family. However, the couple are yet to tie the knot.

Before Shayne popped the question, Sophie gave birth to their first child, Willow, in December 2016.

Speaking shortly after Sophie gave birth, Shayne said during an appearance on This Morning: "I just love her so much. I was always meant to be a dad, with Sophie, and we've created Willow.

"Sophie's such an incredible mum, and I'm always working, and now actually Sophie's just starting a new job, and she's probably going to kill me for saying this, but I have to say it because I'm excited for you, but she's just started Call the Midwife. I'll be daddy daycare."

In 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Reign. However, it was quite a surprise when Sophie gave birth as they had been told during the pregnancy that Sophie was having a girl.

The misunderstanding wasn't an issue for the proud parents who were simply pleased to have another healthy child.

In an exclusive with HELLO! when they introduced Reign to the world, Sophie said: "He came out and Shayne first clocked it. Then the doctors came over and said: 'We've got some news.'

"I was thinking the worst, that something awful had happened, but they said: 'You've got a baby boy!' So I felt more relief than anything else."

Shayne added: "For nine months you believe you are having a girl. But a healthy baby is a healthy baby. Your initial reaction is 'Excuse me?!' but more than anything I just wanted the baby to be okay. And he absolutely was."

Why Shayne Ward and Sophie haven't yet tied the knot

Fans might be wondering why the couple are yet to walk down the aisle. It turns out, the pair were in fact planning to get married this year but Shayne's stint on Strictly came around and rejigged their schedule.

Chatting to the Mirror, he explained: "It'll be happening. Sophie and I were actually looking at the end of this year, but we couldn't because this incredible show happened.

"Strictly came along, and so we had to put the wedding on hold. I've joked that maybe we could do both together, and get married after the results show. But we have plenty of time."