Strictly star Shayne Ward's life after X Factor - from Coronation Street to The Good Ship Murder

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back, and Shayne Ward is among the line-up of celebrities taking part in the 2024 series. The singer and actor, who became a household name in the UK after his X factor win in 2005, has gone on to have a hugely successful career. So what has he been up to since landing his number one Christmas hit with That's My Goal? Find out here…

Music career

Following his X factor success, the 39-year-old's first album hit number one in the UK and Ireland, going 3x platinum. His second album Breathless was also a huge success, with his third album Obsession not quite reaching the same levels of success, and missing out with a top 10 spot in the charts. He was dropped from Simon Cowell's music label Syco in 2011, and released his fourth album Closer as an independent artist.

© Joseph Okpako Shayne Ward performs at O2 Academy Islington on April 15, 2023

Coronation Street

Although we already knew that Shayne was a hugely talented singer, in 2015 he showed up his acting chops after landing the role of Aidan Connor in Coronation Street. He starred on the show for three years until 2019. The star won the 2016 National Television Award and Inside Soap Award for Best Newcomer for his role.

Shayne's character Aidan died by suicide on the show, a storyline which had a huge impact on viewers. Reflecting on it during a chat on Lorraine, Shayne explained: "We had to tackle a scary taboo that us guys do not talk, and we're still not talking.

© Nathan Cox Shayne Ward is pictured leaving ITV's headquarters after auditioning to join the cast of Coronation Street in 2015

"I still get inundated with incredible messages of bravery from a lot of men saying thank you. Not just to myself but the whole team as a collective. I gave a hug to a guy in a shopping centre recently. I was just paying for something and he said his mum was a fan and then he just put out his hand and I knew what he was doing.

"He just said, 'I want to say thank you, because I was in that place last year'. And he's in an amazing place now."

The Good Ship Murder

He went on to play the lead in a psychological drama, The Ascent, before becoming the lead in the Channel 5 series The Good Ship Murder as Jack Grayling, a cruise ship singer who used to be a detective.

It has been confirmed that the show will be back for two more series and a Christmas special, with Channel 5's commissioning editor Paul Testar saying: "Greg and I are excited for these new tales on The Good Ship Murder. The blend of music, mystery, and beautiful locations was a winning formula that our viewers loved in series one, and we’re excited to be working with Clapperboard again to bring this series back."

Shayne is the lead on the Good Ship Murder

Managing Director of Clapperboard Mike Benson added: "Series one was something of a journey – or mid-price cruise – into the unknown… not least trying to film a drama on a cruise ship with 6000 holidaymakers heading to 8 different countries! However, we were delighted with how the concept found an audience and are thrilled to be making two more series packed with sun, showtunes and subterfuge."