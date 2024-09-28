Inside Shayne Ward's seriously swanky home with fiancée Sophie and two children

Singer and actor Shayne Ward impressed fans at the weekend when he lit up the Strictly dance floor with his professional partner, Nancy Xu.

The dancing duo performed a scintillating Samba which received a respectable 21 points from the judges.

© Instagram Shayne danced up a storm with his professional partner, Nancy Xu

As the former Coronation Street star continues his Strictly campaign, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at his sprawling family home where he lives with his fiancée Sophie Austin and their two adorable children.

The couple, who announced their engagement in 2017, welcomed their eldest daughter, Willow, in 2016, and their son, Reign, in 2022 following failed attempts at IVF.

Take a look at their swanky pad below…

1/ 5 © Instagram The open-plan kitchen The couple's open-plan living space is incredibly breezy and filled with plenty of natural light and warm furnishings. The kitchen area boasts a large kitchen island, glossy cabinets and modern appliances while the living space includes a wooden dining table, a plethora of houseplants and framed artwork.



2/ 5 © Instagram The living room Their living room is a calm oasis complete with stone-hued sofas, a bay window, family photos, a large shaggy rug and plush scatter cushions. For some added colour, the couple have spruced up their living room with a handful of plants.



3/ 5 © Instagram The master bedroom Shayne and Sophie's master bedroom is a sumptuous space complete with soft greys, creamy white walls and touches of sparkling silver. The pair boast a large bed with a plush headboard, framed artwork, matching white wooden furniture and clusters of large white candles for added cosiness.



4/ 5 © Instagram Willow's bedroom Their daughter's bedroom is a peachy-pink paradise with wooden furniture, framed prints, vibrant scatter cushions and a desk area complete with a swivel chair and in-built storage.

