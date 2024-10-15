Strictly star Luba Mushtuk given new role in Nick Knowles' imminent wedding

Despite having been voted out of the Strictly ballroom on Sunday evening, Nick Knowles intends to maintain a strong friendship with his pro partner Luba Mushtuk.

On Monday, the DIY SOS star, 61, and the Latin European Championships finalist, 34, gave their exit interview on It Takes Two with Nick revealing that Luba will have a special role in his impending wedding to lingerie brand owner Katie Dadzie, 33.

© Guy Levy Nick and Luba have bonded through their time on Strictly

Nick, who sustained two injuries during his four-week stint on the BBC show told presenter Fleur East: "I fell in love with dancing. After I've had my operations I'm going to do some more training with Luba and I have important things to do.

"More importantly, I am getting married next year and Luba is going to help choreograph the first dance."

© Guy Levy Luba will choreograph Nick's first dance

The Russian-born pro dancer added: "He really wanted to do an Argentine tango. From the moment we met, he said, 'My dream is to do the Argentine tango'. So it is a promise for me, I am going to do it for him and his fiancée Katie. I will choreograph it and they will have the dance."

Nick Knowles and Katie Dadzie's love story

The Amazing Railway Adventures star met his bride-to-be some time back via their children. Nick is a proud father to four children - a daughter Tuesday, and three sons Charlie, TJ, and Eddie, while Katie is a mum to daughters Savannah, eight, and Alex, five.

© Instagram Nick Knowles and Katie Dadzie made their first appearance together in 2021

"I met Katie ages ago and we live in the same area, our kids have known each other for a while," the TV star told Closer. "We knew of each other while we were in other relationships and then years later bumped into each other again when we were both single.

"And that was that. It’s very handy to have kids the same ages – they play together really well, which is lovely," he continued.

© Instagram Nick and Katie are getting married next year

The future Mrs. Knowles admitted to not being a fan of her soon-to-be husband when they first met, reportedly at a children's play centre.

"I actually didn't like him very much," she told The Sun. "We just knew each other as our kids were friends. I’m very shy and quiet, while Nick is quite extroverted and a complete chatterbox. He didn’t give me a lot of opportunity to talk. I didn't know a lot about him."

© Instagram Nick Knowles proposed to Katie Dadzie in New Orleans in July

The couple later found common ground through phone calls in lockdown. The Who Dares Wins presenter got down on one knee in July 2023 during a holiday to New Orleans, presenting his love with a Haribo ring as a placeholder for a diamond sparkler that followed.

© Instagram Nick proposed with a Haribo engagement ring

Prior to meeting Katie, Nick was married to Gillian Knowles from 1995 to 2000 and Jessica Rose Moor from 2012 to 2016.