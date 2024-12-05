Nicholas Hoult makes major statement after addressing relationship with Bryana Holly

Nicholas Hoult sparked excitement among fans on Wednesday evening as he stepped onto the red carpet for the UK premiere of Nosferatu at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, showcasing what appeared to be a gold wedding band on his ring finger.

The 34-year-old actor, known for his roles in The Great and Mad Max: Fury Road, looked effortlessly suave in a tailored tweed suit paired with a crisp white shirt. Yet, it wasn't his polished ensemble that caught everyone's eye, but the significant piece of jewellery on his left hand.

© Getty Nicholas Hoult debuted his gold band at the Nosferatu premiere on Wednesday

This sighting comes shortly after the About A Boy star made rare public comment about his relationship with model Bryana Holly, with whom he shares six-year-old son Joaquin and another child born in 2022.

Wedding bells

At the weekend, the dad-of-two referred to Bryanna as his "wife" when talking about her reaction to one scene in the new horror. He told E! News: "Afterwards, I remember I had my wife's nails imprinted on my hand. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this was tense.''

© Getty The actor has referred to his partner as his 'wife'

Earlier this week, the child star addressed the rumours that he and Holly had secretly married, telling People Magazine: "I think it's fairly clear."

While the couple - who have been together since 2016 - has long maintained a low profile, Nicholas' decision to address their bond in a recent interview offered a rare insight into the strength of their relationship.

Fatherhood

Months after the arrival of their first child Joaquin, Nicholas was asked about his baby's gender, but he refused to be drawn into the discussion.

© Getty Nicholas and Bryana Holly have been together since 2016

"Someone will find out soon enough and that's fine," he told W magazine. "But for now it's my precious little thing and I'm keeping it."

On being a dad, he noted: "The levels of tiredness are extreme, no one warns you about it. But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It's phenomenal.

"I'm loving it. And it evolves all the time. They change so much, every day is different. It fills you up as a human completely."

He added: "It makes you value time differently, which is why I talk very quickly in interviews now because I need to get home to them."