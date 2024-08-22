Nicholas Hoult shares rare insight into 'dream' family life with son Joaquin, 6

Nicholas Hoult tends to keep his family out of the spotlight, but on Thursday the X-Men star gave a rare insight into life with his six-year-old son Joaquin and wife, Bryana Holly.

Taking to Instagram, 34-year-old Nicholas shared a look into the trunk of his Ferrari, sharing he was setting off on a road trip. The back of his car was jampacked with suitcases and gold clubs, and in a refreshingly normal comment, the actor wrote: "Oof look at that space. A dad's dream."

Trunk space is a concern many parents will identify with; traveling with kids entails endless bags and bits and bobs, making his joy at all that space a relatable emotion!

© Instagram Nicholas Hoult shared a relatable parenting photo

Nicholas Hoult's son

Nicholas and his model wife Bryana welcomed their son in April 2018.

They attempted to keep Bryana's pregnancy private, though photographs of the model with a bump sparked speculation they were expecting their first child together.

Bryana and Nicholas kept trying to protect their privacy after their son was born. For months after the arrival of Joaquin, Nicholas was asked about his baby's gender, but he refused to be drawn into the discussion, telling W magazine: "Someone will find out soon enough and that's fine. But for now it's my precious little thing and I'm keeping it."

© Getty Bryana Holly and Nicholas Hoult are parents to two children

He did comment on fatherhood though, relatably saying: "The levels of tiredness are extreme, no one warns you about it. But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It's phenomenal."

Nick spoke about fatherhood again in 2023, noting that during lockdown, he was, "Just home being dad, which was nice."

Nicholas Hoult's second baby

The couple has since welcomed a second child, who was born at the end of 2022, though nothing is known about their second born.

© Instagram Nicholas and Bryana privately welcomed a second child

While Bryana occasionally shares glimpses of their family life on Instagram, featuring the back of Joaquin's head, or art he's created, their second baby has never been shown.

Joaquin in public

While Nicholas and Bryana never show their son's face on social media, he was sighted for the first time in April 2024, which Nicholas took his Joaquin to watch an NBA game in Atlanta, where he was shooting the upcoming Superman reboot.

© Kevin C. Cox Nicholas Hoult and his son were spotted at an NBA game in Atlanta, where the star is shooting the upcoming Superman film

The youngster looked strikingly similar to his father, with the same striking eyes and cute tousled hair – though Nick's head was shaved at the time!