Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt made waves when news of their relationship made it into the public domain.

After all, the Fight Club star was married to none other than Hollywood icon Jennifer Aniston when he met Angelina on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

But Brangelina isn't the only A-list couple to fall in love on set, ending their existing relationship. Keep scrolling to meet the full roster…

1/ 6 © Steve Granitz Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, engaged in one of Hollywood's most groundbreaking affairs. Brad Pitt was married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston at the time and rumours of their budding romance started to surface as filming wrapped. Months later, Brad and Jennifer filed for divorce. Though the couple has denied allegations of infidelity, Angelina admitted to the New York Times that the 2005 action movie set was where the couple "fell in love".

2/ 6 © Jon Kopaloff JLo and Ben Affleck There has been much discussion over the origins of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship. The pair met on the set of the 2003 movie Gigli while Jennifer was married to Cris Judd. The 'Jenny from the Block' singer divorced Cris in 2002 following the filming of Gigli but has maintained that her relationship with the Gone Girl actor didn't commence until she was separated from the dancer.

3/ 6 © Getty Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig The Mummy star Rachel Weisz and James Bond actor Daniel Craig's paths first crossed in the 1990s however they didn't start dating until they began filming Dream House which premiered in 2011. Rachel was engaged to Darren Aronofsky at the time and had been since 2005. Though the pair are yet to confirm if their relationship began on set, at the time, Dream House's producer Ehren Kruger told MTV News: "There is method acting and I guess there is matrimonial method acting. They were playing the roles as professional, and it went from there."

4/ 6 © Getty Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp has been open about how his feelings for his The Rum Diary co-star Amber Heard developed in 2009 on set while he was still married to Vanessa Paradis and she was dating photographer Tasya van Ree. "That moment...it felt like something, it felt like something I should not be feeling," the actor revealed. "I think there was something in the [film's] kiss in the shower that was real." Shortly after filming wrapped, the Edward Scissorhands actor split from the French singer and he began secretly dating Amber. The pair, who wed in 2015, went public with their relationship in 2013.

5/ 6 © Instagram LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian 'How Do I Live?' singer Leann Rimes met her now-husband Eddie Cibrian in 2008 on the set of The Lighthouse. Though she was married to Dean Sheremet while Country Comfort star Eddie shared two sons with his wife Brandi Glanville. The pair were spotted on a security camera sharing a kiss, sparking a slew of media attention regarding their extra-marital relationship. LeAnn has since admitted to feeling regretful over the way they began their love story. "My relationship with Dean was great, but ultimately it wasn't a fulfilling marriage for either of us. We got married so young: I was 19 and he was 21, so as we got older, we grew apart. I understand why people are disappointed in me, especially since I grew up as America's sweetheart…I think any relationship is hard to get out of, and I don't think the way I did it was right," she confessed.