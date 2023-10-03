Did Nicholas Hoult secretly get married to Bryana Holly? Here's what we know

This weekend saw About A Boy actor Nicholas Hoult and his longterm partner, Bryana Holly, jet to Venice to attend the wedding of Nick's The Menu co-star Anya Taylor-Joy.

While all eyes were on Anya in her incredible Dior wedding dress, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice that Nicholas and Bryana were wearing gold wedding bands, suggesting the super-private couple might have secretly got married.

On photos of the pair on social media, fans speculated: "I didn't know they were married!" and: "What? They're already married?" with another adding: "Bryana has been wearing a wedding ring for a while."

© Getty Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Taylor share one son

Is Nicholas Hoult married?

Bryana and Nicholas are unlikely to confirm or deny if they're now married and the pair, who have been together since 2015, tend to keep their relationship between the two of them.

They even attempted to keep the 2018 birth of their son Joaquin private, though photographs of Bryana with a bump sparked speculation they were expecting their first child together.

© Instagram Bryana and Nicholas rarely share photos of their young son

For months after the arrival of Joaquin, Nicholas was asked about his baby's gender, but he refused to be drawn into the discussion, telling W magazine: "Someone will find out soon enough and that's fine. But for now it's my precious little thing and I'm keeping it."

On being a dad he added: "The levels of tiredness are extreme, no one warns you about it. But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It's phenomenal."

Bryana shared a rare photo of their son in honour of Mother's Day in 2023, keeping the youngster's face hidden.

Who is Nicholas Hoult's partner?

Whether Bryana Holly is now Nicholas Hoult's wife remains a secret, but what we do know about the California-born model is that she was a Playboy playmate and still works as a model now, sharing gorgeous shots of her work on Instagram.

© Getty Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly keep their relationship quiet

Bryana regularly models for wedding dress brands, often delighting fans of herself in stunning white dresses, but has kept tight-lipped over whether her and Nick plan to wed.

Bryana values family above all else, sharing a sweet throwback of her childhood diary, sharing that if she had three wishes, she'd wish for eternal happiness for her family.

Married or not, we wish Nick and Bryana the eternal happiness she hopes for!

