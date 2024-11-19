About a Boy cast: where are they now?

About a Boy is 22 years old, and we don't know about you - but we had all of the feels when Hugh Grant shared a then and now snap of himself with his young co-star Nicholas Hoult - and we love that they have remained friends - even if we do feel old!

Nicholas was just 13 when he was cast alongside Hugh, before going on to become a major Hollywood star. So what are the cast up to nowadays? Find out here…

Hugh Grant - Will Fremen Hugh has been enjoying an ecletic career since making About a Boy, taking on surprising roles that are very different from his usual comedy background including Cloud Atlas, The Gentleman, A Very English Scandal and The Undoing. He also, of couse, stole the show in Paddington 2, and earned two BAFTA Award nominations for Florence Foster Jenkins. The star has five children, a son and a daughter with Tinglan Hong, and three youngsters - two daughters and one son - with his current partner, Anna Eberstein.

© Getty Nicholas Hoult - Marcus Brewer A long way away from playing young Marcus with terrible clothes and a bad haircut, Nicholas has risen to dizzying fame. Playing Tony in Skins as his first major adult role, he went on to star in movies including X-Men, Warm Bodies, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Great. He is set to star as Lex Luthor in the new Superman movies. The actor is now a dad himself, and shares two children with his partner, model Bryana Holly.

© HBO Toni Collette - Fiona Brewer Toni recently reunited with Nicholas in the new Clint Eastwood-directed drama Juror 2. She has had an incredibly career, including starring in Knives Out, Dream Horse, Hereditary and in the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie, Mickey 17. Since starring in About a Boy, Nicholas' on-screen mum went on to have two children of her own with her former partner, musician Dave Galafassi. Sage Florence was born in 2008, and Aro Robert in April 2011. She currently resides in Sydney, Australia.

© Getty Rachel Weisz - Rachel Rachel became an Oscar winner just three years after playing Hugh's love interest in the 2005 movie The Constant Gardener, and landed herself an Olivier Award for portraying Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire in 2009. She has also had some blockbuster hits, including The Bourne Legacy and Oz the Great and Powerful. She also received a BAFTA Award for playing The Favourite. The star shares a son with filmmaker Darren Afronofsky. She has since tied the knot with James Bond star Daniel Craig, and the pair share one daughter.

© HELENSLOAN Natalia Tena - Ellie After playing Marcus' punky friend, Natalia went on to star in two major franchises, including Harry Potter - as Tonks - and in Game of Thrones as Osha. More recently, Natalia has starred in John Wick: Chapter 4, Black Mirror, The Mandalorian and Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama.

© Eike Schroter Victoria Smurfit - Susie Victoria has been booked and busy since playing the single mum who Will wants to pursue in Abotu a Boy. She starred in Dracula, Once Upon a Time, Bloodlands and most recently in Disney+'s hit show Rivals as Maud O'Hara. She shares three children, daughter Evie and two sons Ridley and Flynn with her ex-husband Douglas Baxter.