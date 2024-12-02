Britney Spears has a lot to celebrate on her 43rd birthday, and it looks like she got a big present from a California court in Los Angeles — singlehood.

Per court documents obtained by People, the singer has been declared legally single by an LA court, seven months after her divorce from Sam Asghari was finalized.

The fitness influencer and actor, 30, filed for divorce from Britney in August 2023 citing irreconcilable differences, with a prenup also involved.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Britney Spears' relationship timelines

Britney and Sam tied the knot in June 2022, just one month after the pop star suffered from a miscarriage with her pregnancy with Sam. Their star-studded nuptials featured appearances from guests like Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton, to name a few.

The couple first began dating in 2017, after meeting on the set of the "Slumber Party" music video, and they maintained a united front in the midst of Britney's conservatorship battle and the #FreeBritney movement that took over pop culture in the early 2020s.

Soon after Sam filed for divorce, which came after a month-long separation, Britney shared a statement on social media, which read: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business."

© Getty Images On her 43rd birthday, Britney has officially been declared legally single

"But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly," she candidly continued. "In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you."

MORE: Britney Spears teases she's stepping back into the limelight with personal message

"I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but [for] some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses."

© Getty Images The decision comes months after her divorce from Sam was finalized

Britney added: "If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors. But that's when I needed family the most. You're supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions."

MORE: Britney Spears' 10 most iconic outfits

"So I will be as strong as I can and do my best. And I'm actually doing pretty damn good. Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile!!!"

© Getty Images The 30-year-old model was in a relationship with the pop star from 2017-2023

Just two months after the divorce, Britney released her tell-all memoir The Woman in Me, which immediately stirred up many conversations surrounding her early relationship with fame and the media, plus her romances with Sam and Justin Timberlake.

RELATED: Britney Spears' biggest memoir bombshells: Justin Timberlake pregnancy, head-shaving incident and more

In the book, Britney praised Sam for being "stable" and dubbed him a "gift from god," and he was clearly appreciative of the love. "That made me smile, to be honest," he told TMZ. "I'm freaking proud of her. I hope she takes over the world."

© Getty Images Britney praised Sam in her tell-all memoir "The Woman in Me"

The "Womanizer" singer wrote about the first time she met Sam on the set of her music video and described herself as quickly "smitten" with the model. "I wanted him in my life," she penned, adding: "We couldn't keep our hands off each other."