Celine Dion reveals intimate wedding moment with late husband on heartbreaking milestone

Celine Dion reminisced about her wedding day with her late husband René Angélil on what would have been their 30th anniversary.

In a black and white photo shared on Instagram, 26-year-old Celine shared an intimate moment with her husband, then 52, holding her hands on either side of his face and gazing into his eyes.

Dressed in her dramatic princess wedding dress, the flared lace hem of her embellished sleeves draped across René's arms, while the intricate beading on the bodice of her Mirella and Steve Gentile gown could be seen underneath René's hands.

Stealing the spotlight was her statement headdress covered with 2,000 Swarovski crystals, which towered over suit-clad René.

© Getty Images Celine and René married in Montreal in 1994

"You still fill our hearts, every day. You are everything for us. We miss you so much. Happy 30th anniversary, mon amour! Celine xx… René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson," she captioned the throwback photo.

Many of her followers took to the comments section to note their "true love" and leave their condolences for her loss with broken-hearted emojis.

Celine and René said 'I do' at the Notre-Dame Basilica in the groom's birthplace Montreal in December 1994. It marked René's third wedding - he was previously married to Denyse Duquette from 1966 to 1972 and Anne Renée from 1974 to 1985.

Celine and René's unconventional love story

© Sam Levi, Getty The couple's relationship turned romantic when Celine was 19

The couple met when the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer was just 12 years old and René, 38, became her manager. She later admitted she "fell in love with him immediately" and their working relationship turned romantic when Celine turned 19.

In a heartbreaking interview in 2018, she explained her initial love was "not in the romance way, I was 12 years old. I was in love with the way he treated everyone around me, including my whole family and myself."

René proposed in 1991, two years before they went public with their relationship.

© Ethan Miller, Getty The couple renewed their vows in 2000

Four years after their first wedding, the 'All By Myself' singer and the Canadian musical producer renewed their vows in an Orthodox ceremony at Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas.

The celebration – which took place shortly after René had been treated for throat cancer – saw Celine wearing a beautiful gold sequin dress with off the shoulder sleeves and her hair in a high bun. Meanwhile, René cut a dapper figure in a white and gold ensemble.

In a rare comment about their second wedding, Celine said: "It's almost like a show, and we're show business people."

Celine's heartbreak

Celine has been open about mourning her husband with her three sons

René's throat cancer returned in 2013, and he was told that the illness was terminal in 2014. He passed away two years later on 14 January.

Celine – who has suffered from Stiff Person Syndrome since 2008 – has been open about dealing with grief with their three kids René Charles and twin sons Nelson and Eddy.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celine Dion gets emotional talking about her health

"I think I will probably grieve for the rest of my life. I miss him a lot. I miss him a lot — for my partner, for the man I was embracing, kissing, making love with. My worries, my dreams," she confessed to The Sun.

RELATED: Celebrities with twins: Angelina Jolie, Beyoncé, George Clooney and more — plus their best photos