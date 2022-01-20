Celine Dion's crystal-studded wedding dress took 1000 hours to make The couple had two wedding ceremonies five years apart

Celine Dion recently shared a heartbreaking tribute to her husband of 21-years, René Angélil on the sixth anniversary of his death, admitting, "I think of you at least a hundred times" and, "I miss you." Look back at the couple's two weddings, including Celine's intricate first wedding dress…

The Power of Love singer and her manager – who had a 26 year age gap – tied the knot on 17 December 1994, three years after their secret engagement. Celine and René said 'I do' in the groom's birthplace of Montreal, at the Notre-Dame Basilica, and the bride's dress was certainly eye-catching!

In keeping with the regal surroundings, Celine opted for a silk princess-style dress by Mirella and Steve Gentile. It featured long sleeves, a fitted waist and a 20-foot train made up of lace and crystals that would have required 1000 hours of work, according to Vogue.

To keep her warm in the cool December weather, Celine added a white fluffy jacket over the top, but it was her accessories that have proven to be particularly memorable. The singer, who was 26 at the time, styled her hair in an elegant updo and wore a statement headdress covered with 2000 Swarovski crystals, which reportedly had to be sewn into her hair.

Celine wore a princess-style dress by Mirella and Steve Gentile

Meanwhile, René looked smart in a black suit, cream waistcoat and white shirt.

It was just five years after their nuptials in 1999 when René was diagnosed with throat cancer. After he was given the all-clear in 2000, the couple renewed their wedding vows in an Orthodox ceremony at Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas.

The couple renewed their vows in 2000

Unlike her first wedding dress, Celine opted for a more glamorous outfit which included a sparkly gold off-the-shoulder dress with long sleeves and statement earrings to match.

Sadly, René's cancer returned in 2013, and he was told that the illness was terminal in 2014. He passed away two years later on 14 January, leaving behind Celine and their three children René Charles, Nelson and Eddy.

