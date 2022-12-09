Celine Dion's lesser-known second wedding dress was just as striking as the first The singer renewed her vows in 2000

Throughout her 21-year marriage with husband René Angélil, Celine Dion donned not one but two show-stealing wedding dresses.

Although the Power of Love singer's first princess-style dress by Mirella and Steve Gentile is hard to forget, her second outfit for the couple's vow renewal ceremony is much lesser-known. Six years after their original ceremony, which took place in the groom's birthplace of Montreal, Celine and Rene enjoyed a traditional Melkite Byzantine ceremony at Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas for their second celebration.

Tying in with the glitz and glamour of the location, Celine – who has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome – opted for a sparkly metallic gown.

The glamorous gold floor-length dress featured long balloon sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline, and Celine added statement gold earrings which were visible with her hair styled into an updo. Rene looked smart in a white and gold embroidered outfit and the couple opted for matching gold crowns.

Celine was pictured in gold sequins for her vow renewal in Vegas

Their outfits were a departure from the classic bridal white outfit and black tux the couple had originally donned on 17 December 1994. For their nuptials at the Notre Dame Basilica, Celine wore a long-sleeved gown with a fitted waist and a 20-foot train made up of lace and crystals that would have required 1,000 hours of work, according to Vogue.

She accessorised with a white fluffy jacket over the top to keep her warm in the winter weather, and a statement headdress covered with 2,000 Swarovski crystals, which reportedly had to be sewn into her hair. Meanwhile, Rene looked dapper in a black suit with a white silk cravat.

The singer wore a Mirella and Steve Gentile wedding dress in 1994

The couple met when the My Heart Will Go On singer was just 12 years old and René, then 38, became her manager. The two had a very close working relationship that eventually blossomed into a romance when Celine turned 19. They secretly got engaged in 1991, which Celine said was "very difficult" for her mother who viewed Rene as "not responsible," HuffPost reported.

After their wedding, the pair welcomed three children: René Charles and twins, Nelson and Eddy. However, René was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1999, and despite beating the disease in 2000 – which is when they celebrated their vow renewal – it returned in 2013 and he sadly passed away three years later.

