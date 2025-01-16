Celebrity splits of 2025 so far: Jessica Simpson, Austin Butler, more

2025 has only just begun but it's already proving to be a difficult year for some celebrity couples, who have called time on their relationships.
Whether they've ended a long-lasting romance or filed for divorce after years of marriage, these famous faces are starting the new year single.
From Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber, and tennis star Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae, check out the celebrity breakups of 2025 so far, below…
1/5
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
After 10 years of marriage and months of speculation, Jessica Simpson confirmed on January 13 that she and her former NFL player husband, Eric Johnson, have split.
Jessica admitted that she and Eric have been living apart for some time in a statement to People.
"Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Jessica revealed.
"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
The couple met in 2010 and married in 2014. They share children Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie Mae.
You may also like
2/5
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Jessica Alba and her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren are reportedly headed for divorce. It was reported on January 16 that the actress had retained a divorce attorney.
Reports of their split first surfaced on January 8 after neither of them was spotted wearing their wedding rings towards the end of 2024.
Jessica hinted at the state of marriage in 2021 when she said that she and Cash were more like "roommates".
The couple met in 2004 while working together on Fantastic Four. They got married four years later and are doting parents to their three children, daughters Honor and Haven as well as son Hayes.
3/5
Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford
DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford split after 17 years of marriage. Courtney filed papers on January 8 citing "irreconcilable differences", but they announced their breakup in a joint statement on January 10.
"To everyone who has loved and supported us, we have some personal news to share. After 21 years together, and 17 years of marriage, we have decided to begin a new journey and enter this next chapter of life as friends and co-parents," the former couple, who share son Leo, penned.
"We are now and forever rooting for each other as we move through this wild adventure called life. Our son is, and will always be, our highest priority, and we appreciate your understanding as we navigate this transition."
4/5
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber reportedly amicably ended their three-year romance at the end of 2024, but their split was reported until January 7.
Fears for their relationship surfaced when Austin didn't attend Kaia's 23rd birthday in September 2024. He was also missing from Kaia's family trip to Mexico at the end of the year.
Austin and Kaia were first linked in December 2021, but they didn't make their red-carpet debut until the Met Gala in May 2022.
5/5
Naomi Osaka and Cordae
Tennis star Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae announced the end of their five-year relationship on January 6, 17 months after the birth of their daughter Shai.
Sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, Naomi penned: "Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship. No bad blood at all, he's a great person and an awesome dad."
She added: "Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing, and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together."