Celebrity splits of 2025 so far: Jessica Simpson, Austin Butler, more

After 10 years of marriage and months of speculation, Jessica Simpson confirmed on January 13 that she and her former NFL player husband, Eric Johnson, have split.

Jessica admitted that she and Eric have been living apart for some time in a statement to People.

"Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Jessica revealed.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

The couple met in 2010 and married in 2014. They share children Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie Mae.