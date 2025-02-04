Meghan Markle's 'sister' shares real thoughts on royal wedding

The Duchess of Sussex acted as maid of honour for her "sister", close friend Lindsay Jill Roth when she married Gavin Jordan in 2016, two years before she walked down the aisle with Prince Harry.

While Meghan didn't ask Lindsay to take on the same special role at her royal wedding, choosing not to have a maid of honour, the TV producer was one of the 600 guests invited to celebrate with the royal couple – and she shared her thoughts in a rare comment.

© WPA Pool The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married on 19 May 2018

Lindsay has remained largely tight-lipped about her private friendship with the royal, which began when they were both freshmen at Northwestern University. She made an exception while promoting her new book Romances & Practicalities: A Love Story (Maybe Yours!) in 250 Questions.

"I think it's rare to find friends who love you unconditionally, and I've been lucky in my life to have a few who I truly consider family. It's almost like those words aren't enough," she told People ahead of the launch.

© Getty Lindsay and Meghan met while studying at Northwestern University

"I often get asked, 'Is it really special that you both married Brits?' What I always say is, 'It's special that we both married such wonderful people,'" she added, after comparing her love life to "the girl from 27 Dresses."

The book also includes a secret tribute to Duchess Meghan, or as Lindsay affectionately calls her, "Meg." The dedication read: "Meghan Sussex, Meg, to be sisters by choice, still thinking the same thing at the same time after all these years - no matter how many miles between us – is my favorite part of our unbreakable bond.

"There for each other always, sharing a deep loyalty and understanding – I could tell you anything, and it would be okay. I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart)."

Lindsay's wedding

Lindsay married Gavin in August 2016 at the St Regis Hotel in New York City in a strapless lace wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline and long train.

One unearthed photograph originally posted on Meghan's personal Instagram account showed the former Suits actress in a stunning pink satin bridesmaid dress. Features included a figure-skimming cut and a large bow at the nape of the neck.

In another shot shared by Lindsay, Meghan smiled with her brunette hair falling in a sleek straight style past her shoulders as she applied her best friend's lipgloss.

© Instagram The Suits actress was a maid of honour for author Lindsay

Throwing her support behind her long-term friend in the wake of bullying allegations, Lindsay captioned the photo: "Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones."

She added: "If you ever have the pleasure of meeting Meg - and I hope more of you do - you will see the altruistic, magnanimous friend who I am so lucky to have in my corner. ⁣

"She's funny. Like, laugh out loud funny. And smart. She’s more than just a cover story."

