Meghan Markle's former friend shares shock family news

The Duchess of Sussex's former friend, Jessica Mulroney, took to Instagram to share her shock over a family accident.

The Canadian stylist revealed that one of her twin sons, John, broke his femur skiing.

"Two hospitals, 5 days @sickkidstoronto and a surgery later, we feel so lucky that we can now tell the twins apart. Thank you for all the well wishes. John will be back in action soon enough," Jessica wrote, as she shared photographs of her son being treated in hospital, including a painful-looking X-Ray.

Her followers rushed to the comments section to send the teenager their well-wishes.

Jessica and her husband, Ben, who is the son of former Canadian prime minister, Brian Mulroney, reside in Toronto.

As well as John, the couple are parents to his twin brother, Brian, and 11-year-old Ivy.

© Getty John and Brian were Meghan's pageboys

The three youngsters had starring roles at Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding in Windsor in 2018.

Former actress Meghan first met stylist Jessica on the set of Suits, and the pair formed a close friendship, even going on girls' holidays together.

But in 2020, Meghan and Jessica reportedly fell out when influencer Sasha Exeter called out Jessica for displaying "textbook white privilege" within the fashion blogging community. And when Jessica apologised, citing Meghan as one of her "closest friends", the Duchess reportedly put an end to their friendship.

© AFP via Getty Images Jessica with daughter Ivy (right) at Harry and Meghan's wedding

While they were once joined at the hip, Meghan is said to have distanced herself from Jessica. And in another tell-tale sign of their fractured relationship, the stylist is not following Meghan on her new Instagram account, launched in January.

The Duchess has not publicly spoken about any reported rift between them, and her last reference to Jessica was in the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries, released in 2022.

© Getty Images Meghan and Jessica were once close friends

Moments before Prince Harry proposed in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, Meghan was seen video calling her friend.

She was heard saying: "Oh my God Jess, it's happening. He told me not to peek."