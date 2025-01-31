Jessica Alba pictured without $100k wedding ring after shock split

Jessica Alba is looking ahead to a new chapter after confirming her split from her husband, Cash Warren, after 20 years and three children together.

The couple, who met on the set of the Fantastic Four movie in 2004, were plagued with newspaper reports and rumors that they had decided to end their marriage for weeks before Jessica confirmed the news on Instagram in early January.

Weeks later, Jessica has now stepped out without her wedding ring, a sign that she is moving forward into a new phase.

© John Salangsang/Shutterstock Jessica Alba at the FireAid Benefit Concert with a ring-free hand

The mother-of-three went along to the star-studded FireAid Benefit Concert in Los Angeles on Thursday evening to watch music industry giants including Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Knicks, Billie Eilish and Sting perform in a bid to raise much-needed funds in the wake of the devastating California wildfires.

Jessica was pictured alongside fellow leader in the beauty industry, Anastasia Soare, creator behind Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup, while wearing a casual yet chic ensemble.

The Honey star wore wide-leg denim jeans with a black tailored coat on top. Jessica polished off her look with a long silver necklace and a large gold ring on her middle finger, though her ring finger on her left hand was noticeably bare.

Despite the recent split from Cash, with whom she shares two daughters, Honor Marie, 16, Haven Garner, 13, and a son, Hayes, aged seven, Jessica was all smiles at the event as she posed for photographs before the concert began.

Jessica's ring is reported to have cost $100k. When Cash got down on one knee to propose, he presented his future bride with a stunning, 5-carat Asscher-shaped diamond. The couple married in 2008, the same year they welcomed their first child.

© John Salangsang/Shutterstock Jessica Alba attended the FireAid Concert in Los Angeles, California

Jessica's statement on her split from Cash

Jessica, 43, took to her Instagram to address the split from her husband of 16 years.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she began.

© Getty Images Jessica and Cash were together for 20 years

"I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time," she concluded.

Jessica and Cash with their three children

Throughout their marriage, the pair kept mostly private about their love life. Though Cash, a film producer, did previously share with HELLO! how they navigate family time with three growing children.

"Family dinner is extremely important for us," he explained at the time. "[It's about] giving them the freedom to make mistakes, and the confidence to learn from those mistakes."

He added: "I think it's just learning how to communicate and talking through it. At least with our 16-year-old, it's proven super valuable."