Meghan Markle looks incredible as maid of honour in unearthed photo The Duchess of Sussex looked so stunning

The world took a collective gasp as Meghan Markle stepped out of the car at St George's Chapel in May 2018 to marry Prince Harry, but two years prior the Duchess also looked incredible for another wedding – when she was maid of honour for her close friend Lindsay Jill Roth.

The unearthed photograph was originally posted on Meghan's personal Instagram account, which has since been deleted, and it shows Meghan looking flawless in a bridesmaid dress.

Meghan's pink satin gown is a figure-skimming cut which features a racer back and a large bow detail at the nape of the neck. The Duchess wore her brunette locks down and straight as she clutched a posy of pink and white blooms.

The photograph was taken in the decadent ballroom at the St Regis hotel in New York City, which is where Lindsay said "I do" to her partner Gavin Jordan.

Meghan Markle glows in a gorgeous pink bridesmaid dress

Lindsay and Meghan met as students at Northwestern University and have been friends ever since so it was no surprise that Meghan stepped into the important role for Lindsay in August 2016.

In another shot, this time shared by Lindsay herself, Meghan can be seen applying her best friend's lipgloss for her, ahead of walking down the aisle.

Meghan Markle stepped into the role of maid of honour for her friend

Lindsay used this throwback, along with one of them graduating, to speak out about what sort of person her friend Meghan is when she was under fire for bullying allegations. Lindsay wrote: "If you ever have the pleasure of meeting Meg - and I hope more of you do - you will see the altruistic, magnanimous friend who I am so lucky to have in my corner."

The friends met at university

Author Lindsay, who wrote What Pretty Girls Are Made Of, has previously sent a copy of the book to Kate Middleton and received a personal note of thanks back from the Duchess.

