Meghan Markle subtly trades 'sleek' engagement ring from Prince Harry

Tweaks to royal engagement rings are not unusual, but the Duchess of Sussex has kept fans guessing by altering her ring on several occasions.

But has she swapped it entirely? New footage from the trailer of Meghan's Netflix series With Love, Meghan shows her getting her hands dirty and whipping up white fish and roasted tomatoes and Victoria sponge cake in the kitchen with her celebrity friends.

© WPA Pool Prince Harry proposed with a trilogy diamond ring

Some fans turned their attention away from her cooking abilities and towards her accessories, noting that her sentimental trilogy ring from Prince Harry appeared different.

The central stone is a cushion-cut diamond – estimated to be between 2.5 and 3 carats – from Botswana and is a reminder of the couple's first holiday together. "It was I think about three, maybe four weeks after our first date that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana," the royal said. "And we camped out with each other under the stars."

Meanwhile, the two flanking rocks were from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection.

The former appeared to have changed from a cushion-cut diamond to an emerald-cut diamond – something that did not go unnoticed by fans.

© Netflix Meghan appeared to wear an emerald or princess-cut diamond

"Looks like she’s changed the centre stone from a round diamond to the more expensive square cut and it’s not the first change either," remarked one X user, while another claimed the new style "looks much less expensive."

What do the experts think? Laura Taylor engagement ring specialist at Lorel Diamonds said Meghan's new diamond is "possibly a princess cut," adding that she may still have the sentimental original stone from Botswana, just cut differently.

"She may have updated the ring by either recutting the original stone or swapping it for a new one, but it could also be a replica for practicality. Since she is cooking in the clip, it would make sense for her to wear a stand-in to avoid damaging the real thing," she told HELLO!.

© Netflix Engagement ring specialists said it's not unusual for people to wear replicas for cooking or gardening

"Another possibility is that she keeps the original ring stored away for safekeeping. Featuring diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection, the ring has a high sentimental value and worth, so it would make sense for Meghan to wear a replica for everyday tasks. Many people with valuable rings do the same, especially when travelling or doing activities that could put it at risk, such as cooking and gardening which she does in the new show.

"If this is a permanent change, a princess cut gives the ring a sleeker and more modern look compared to the softer and more vintage feel of a cushion cut.

"Whether it is an updated design or a temporary replacement, Meghan’s engagement ring has always reflected her personal style. If she has chosen to change it again, it is likely a thoughtful decision rather than a dramatic redesign."

Meghan's ring changes

© Karwai Tang Meghan showed off her sentimental ring at their engagement photocall

Prince Harry proposed on a picnic blanket in the grounds of Kensington Palace in November 2017 following a one-year relationship.

He originally chose a ring with a yellow gold band from Cleave and Company, Court Jewelers and Medalists to Her Majesty the Queen. He said gold was "Meghan's favourite" and wanted Princess Diana's diamonds "to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together."

Two years later, the gold band had been swapped for a thin pave band by Lorraine Schwartz – a change initiated by Harry.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex swapped the gold band for a pave band in 2019

In royal biography Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand explained: "The conflict-free diamond eternity band paid homage to the family of three with Meghan's, Archie's and Harry's birthstones (peridot, emerald, and sapphire, respectively) on the underside of the ring."

A new eternity band was also created for Meghan at the same time to mark their first wedding anniversary.

Others have reported the ring was changed for the second time in 2022, with additional diamonds added to the central stone setting which she debuted at the Invictus Games in The Hague.

