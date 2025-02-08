Meet Patrick Mahomes' athletic wife Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes may be a star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs – but he's not the only athlete in his family.

The 29-year-old is married to former professional soccer player, Brittany Mahomes, 29, and together they share three children, Sterling, three, Bronze, two, and Golden, born in January 2025.

Patrick only married Brittany in 2022, but their love story has been years in the making…

Who is Brittany Mahomes?

Brittany was born in Whitehouse, Texas, on August 31, 1995. Her love of sport and fitness developed throughout her younger years and after graduating from high school, she went on to play soccer at the University of Texas while earning a bachelor's degree in kinesiology.

She played professional soccer at UMF Afturelding in Iceland for a year before she realized her passion was helping people reach their fitness goals.

"Playing sports my whole life got me into fitness and playing in college taught me about strength training, wellness, and maintaining peak fitness to perform at an elite level."

Career

Brittany used her degree in kinesiology to get certified before she created Brittany Lynne Fitness, an at-home workout program.

"I found that my passion was in fitness and helping others," she previously said on Instagram, a platform she uses to regularly share workout videos and tips on staying healthy.

"A woman can be any weight and still be healthy. She can be at any weight and still be happy. She can be at any weight and working on herself to become a healthy person," she said.

Sports team owner

In 2021, Brittany used her love of soccer to become the minority owner of a professional women's soccer franchise, the Kansas City Current, alongside her husband and another couple.

"I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis," Brittany said in a statement. "We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can't wait to huddle around this team."

Sports Illustrated

In February 2024, Brittany was named a 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue rookie, featuring in a stunning photoshoot for the 60th anniversary issue.

"I'm truly just so humbled and still in disbelief," she told the publication. "As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I'd be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I'm just so grateful for this opportunity."

Young love

Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts. They met in 2012 when he was a sophomore, and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas – eventually tackling a long-distance relationship while the two embarked on their separate college careers.

Sharing an insight into their early relationship, Brittany previously said: "He brought this little Valentine's gift for me at lunch one day. It was like a heart-like card and said, 'Happy Valentine's Day,' and like a rose or something.

"And he just brought it to me as a funny joke, but I thought it was the cutest thing in the world. Everyone in the cafeteria started chanting like, 'Kiss her, kiss her' to him and I was like, 'I'm doing this,' and then from then on, I think that's where I just kind of started getting a crush on him. Then boom, we just fell in love."

Engagement

Patrick got down on one knee in 2020 with an emerald-cut diamond on a double band in a VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in front of an illuminated sign that read, "Will You Marry Me?" He set the scene with an impressive floral display of white blooms.

The proposal came just a day after the Chiefs received their Super Bowl 54 rings as well as the day after Brittany's 25th birthday.

Wedding

The couple exchanged vows in March 2022 with a stunning ceremony in Hawaii. On her big day, Brittany walked down the aisle in a stunning custom Versace gown complete with rippled folds of fabric, a giant bow, and intricate crystal detailing.

In March 2023, Brittany marked their first anniversary with an incredibly touching series of throwback photos. In her caption, she gushed: "Happy 1st Anniversary.

"One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do! Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! She finished by adding: "Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go. You & Me forever."

Children

In September 2020, the loved-up couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes on February 20, 2021.

In spring 2022, they announced they were expecting a second child with a slew of sweet photos. They welcomed baby boy Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III in November of that same year.

They announced they were expecting a third child in July 2024, and welcomed their second daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes, on January 12, 2025.