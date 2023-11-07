Brittany Mahomes shares rare pictures from girls' night in at Taylor Swift's NYC apartment – see here

It feels like one of those nights! Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared new photos from a girls' night featuring none other than Taylor Swift.

The singer, 33, was pictured in snaps shared by the 28-year-old on her Instagram, taken from what appears to be Taylor's own Tribeca apartment, as they enjoyed a night of wine and football.

Taylor reportedly hosted a football viewing party for the Chiefs' recent match in Germany, which featured the singer's new love interest Travis Kelce, and also invited Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele, the wives of tight end Blake Bell and former quarterback Shane Buechele.

In the images, the foursome were seen posing for photos with their glasses of wine, standing against the red brick wall inside the NYC apartment.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to gush over the rare candid appearance from Taylor, leaving responses like: "When the boys are away the girls will play!" and: "Casually breaking the internet."

A third also added: "The friendship that we never knew we needed," while a fourth wrote: "Mrs. Mahomes has just broke Instagram!!!!!"

© Instagram It's girls' night for Taylor and Brittany, with Lyndsay and Paige

The photos looked to have been from the very same night Taylor was spotted out and about in the city enjoying the ultimate girls' night on the town with her army of A-list friends.

She was flanked by Brittany, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner at popular sushi spot Bond St, where they were reportedly also joined by Bradley Cooper, who is reportedly dating Gigi.

The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker's own new love interest Travis achieved a major milestone at that very game when he became the new all-time leading receiver in Chiefs franchise history.

© Instagram The women made the best of a night of football in photos shared by Brittany on Instagram

The Kansas City Chiefs won their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, defeating them in a 21-14 face-off in Frankfurt, Germany.

According to The Athletic, 34-year-old Travis reached a career total of 10,941 receiving yards at the game, pipping former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez's previous record of 10,940; the retired football player is the NFL's all-time leader in receiving yards and receptions by a tight end, plus he ranks third in overall receptions.

© Getty Images Taylor's girl squad spotted out at dinner that night

The pair of outings come just days after the release of Taylor's long-awaited re-recording of 1989, the 2014 album that made her a worldwide phenomenon, ushering her into the mainstream pop landscape and marking her grand departure from the country music scene.

According to Billboard, 1989 (Taylor's Version) sold over 3.5 million copies in its first week of release worldwide and debuted at number one in the United States with 1.653 million equivalent-album units. It became her biggest week of sales and immediately became the year's best-selling album in the country, surpassing her own Midnights from 2022.

© Getty Images The pop superstar is breaking records by the dozen with the newly released "1989 (Taylor's Version)"

All 21 tracks from the album charted on the newly released Billboard Hot 100 as well, with Vault track "Is It Over Now?" becoming her 11th number one song with its debut at the top, displacing her own "Cruel Summer." Six other tracks from the album debuted in the top 10.

