Inside George Kittle's relationship with bodybuilder wife Claire

It's almost Super Bowl Sunday! The San Francisco 49ers will face off against defending champs the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

Not only does game day prove to be a nerve-wracking and exciting prospect for players like Christian McCaffrey, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and George Kittle, but also for their supportive wives and girlfriends.

Read on as we take you inside the relationship of 49ers tight end George's wife Claire Kittle, how they met, her life away from the field, and how she and her husband "manifested" their return to the Super Bowl…

Super Bowl – Here's everything you need to know

George and Claire met as students

George, now 30, and Claire, now 29, first met as students at the University of Iowa. They dated for six years while George played college football from 2012 to 2016. They met during their freshman year in 2012 while living in the same dorm for athletes (Claire played women's basketball).

© Instagram George and Claire met as freshmen at the University of Iowa in 2012

Their relationship continued after graduation as George's success on the field grew, till he was recruited by the 49ers for their 2017 season, with Claire remaining by his side and supportive.

She is a fitness trainer and bodybuilder

Claire received a bachelor's degree in health and human physiology from the University of Iowa and previously owned a personal training business called Claire Till Fitness.

© Instagram Claire is a fitness trainer and amateur bodybuilder

She is a certified personal trainer and even taught barre classes when the couple lived in Iowa City. In 2018, she revealed on her blog, Lettey Set Go, that she'd entered a bikini fitness competition as an amateur bodybuilder, which she described as "a dream."

While she didn't place in the top, Claire praised her support system for helping her push through her 19-week long diet and training plan, specifically George, who attended the competition with her.

© Getty Images The husband and wife are extremely supportive of each other's endeavors

"To G for constantly supporting me in every facet of life," she gushed. "I could've never in a million years done this without you. Thank you for challenging me, inspiring me, loving me and most of all believing in me! I love you!"

George recruited the 49ers to propose to Claire

George proposed to then-girlfriend Claire in 2018, with the help of some of his buddies from the 49ers to put on a fake photoshoot, so as to not make her suspicious.

© Instagram George proposed to Claire after six years of dating in 2018

In an interview with 95.7 The Game soon after, George explained: "I convinced my fiancée – well, girlfriend at the time – that the 49ers were doing a photoshoot for girlfriends and boyfriends, husbands and wives that they were going to put in the brochures and on the website.

"So I had our head photographer and two of our head video guys basically do a fake photo shoot down on the Santa Cruz beach, and so she basically had no idea."

© Getty Images He brought on some of his friends from the 49ers to help make the proposal happen

They fully committed to the production value, bringing in lights, cameras, even drones. "Got her a little bit distracted and then cut to the pop the question. It was pretty awesome."

They eloped a year later before hosting a large ceremony

In April 2019, the couple eloped in Iowa City. Claire wrote on her blog at the time: "I had always looked up to those people who ran away and eloped or just walked right up to the courthouse and left married. Thought it was so cool.

"We knew football was starting up again and Lord knows nothing but football gets done during football season. So we pulled the trigger and planned this wedding in a week!" Two years later, in April 2021, they held a much larger wedding ceremony for friends and family.

Claire believes her husband "manifested" the Super Bowl

© Getty Images "It doesn't happen to everybody. And we're really blessed and just so excited to be in this position and have this opportunity again."

In a new interview with People, the trainer recalled a clip of George from the 2020 game against Chiefs (which they lost) in which he said "I'll be back."

"It's an emotional and cool clip," she told the publication. "So the fact that he manifested that and this team was able to get back to that position is something you cherish forever.

© Getty Images This is the second time George is playing in the Super Bowl, both times against the Kansas City Chiefs

"It doesn't happen to everybody. And we're really blessed and just so excited to be in this position and have this opportunity again."

