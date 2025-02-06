Patrick Mahomes reveals true feelings about Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their romance in September 2023, the songstress has brought a whole new wave of fans to the NFL.

While Taylor has attended several Kansas City Chiefs games since then and formed a close bond with Travis' family in the process, her friendships with the other players and their partners have bloomed as well.

In particular, the 35-year-old has grown close with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife of almost three years, Brittany.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Videos show how security protect Taylor Swift at all times

The couple have frequently been spotted with Taylor and Travis sharing a laugh and enjoying each other's company, and showcased their friendship on one memorable occasion at the US Open final.

Patrick shared insight into his relationship with Taylor and revealed his true feelings about Travis' girlfriend in a New Orleans press conference ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.

"Taylor Swift is the best," he told reporters as per People, before adding that he was the proud owner of her Eras Tour merchandise. "I've got the top!" he quipped.

© Al Bello Patrick and Brittany are close friends of Travis and Taylor

As for how he feels about the megastar attending Travis' games, he shared at the press conference that he couldn't be happier to see her there.

"Taylor being at all the games has been awesome," he said. "It's been awesome to showcase her bringing light to the sport that I love and getting little girls like my daughter into it and watching the game."

"So it's just cool to see how football can bring people together from every aspect of life."

© Instagram He shared that she was "the best" and that their friendship was "awesome"

Taylor and Brittany became fast friends in the VIP box at the Chiefs games, and the mother of three even attended her Eras Tour-themed party in December.

"I just know Taylor better now and I feel like I've built a great friendship with her," Patrick added. "And my wife and Taylor have built a friendship as well."

The NFL star continued to heap praise on the Grammy winner, choosing her when asked to pick between "Patrick Mahomes' scoring ability, Taylor Swift's singing ability or Steph Curry's shooting ability".

© Instagram Brittany attended Taylor's birthday party in December

"Taylor Swift's singing ability…it's not even close," he said. "I mean, I'm not inspiring billions and millions of people."

The 29-year-old recently welcomed his third child, Golden, with Brittany, and the pair also share Sterling, three, and Patrick, two.

He revealed in October that Taylor has cultivated Sterling's love of baking since becoming friends with the family, often gifting them sweet treats.

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany Mahomes with their kids

"She's made different treats that have been around my house — muffins and donuts and stuff like that," he said on The Drive with Carrington Harrison.

"Sterling's a big baker as well, so they make some stuff together sometimes," Patrick added. "I'm not gonna say I don't eat them."

Taylor is set to appear at the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend, ahead of a possible fourth win for Travis.

She recently attended the Grammy Awards solo due to his gruelling schedule ahead of the big day, and despite not taking home any prizes, Taylor appeared to dance up a storm and mingled with the A-listers.