Patrick Mahomes talks baby no. 4 days after wife Brittany welcomed third child

It's only been a few days, but unbelievably, Patrick Mahomes is already being asked about a possible fourth baby after welcoming his third.

On Monday, January 13, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced that he and his wife Brittany Mahomes had welcomed their third child, a daughter named Golden Raye.

Little Golden joins the couple's two older kids, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, three, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, two.

Following the happy news, Patrick, who is in the middle of NFL playoffs ahead of the Super Bowl, discussed his family's new bundle of joy during a press conference.

Asked what the last couple of days have been like, Patrick first shared: "It's been cool, I'm supporting, Brittany crushed it. It's been cool to welcome another baby girl [into] our family and see how my other kids react to her and having baby sissy and stuff like that."

He also noted that football was never too far away from his mind, as it's exactly what was playing on the hospital TV in the lead up to the baby girl's arrival.

© Instagram The Mahomes family

"It's been a lot of fun and it was cool that football was on TV when I was in the hospital so I got to watch a little bit, and Brittany was kind enough to let us watch football as she was getting ready to give birth to our second daughter," Patrick shared.

Also asked if it has been easier this time around, ever the good husband, Patrick responded: "I don't even want to say that because Brittany is doing everything so I'm just trying to be supportive," adding that it was just cool to be there and to experience it all.

© Getty Images The couple has been married since 2022

Finally, some couldn't help but wonder if his mind was already on a possible fourth baby, but he was quick to shut it down.

© Getty Images Patrick is in the middle of playoffs

"I'm good with three for right now, we'll see down the line maybe, but my goal was always three, so we've had three and we will stick there for a while, and see if we come back and do another one later on," he maintained.

© Instagram Sterling now has a little sister

Brittany, 29, and Patrick, also 29, are high school sweethearts, and have been married since March 2022. They welcomed their first daughter in 2021 and their son in 2022. They shared news of their third baby's arrival by posting a black and white photo on Instagram of her little feet, and her name was engraved on a wooden sign.

The couple announced news of their first pregnancy one month after Patrick proposed, which itself came on the day he was given his Super Bowl championship ring in 2020, and at the time, Brittany joked on Instagram: "Just taking a small detour to the wedding."