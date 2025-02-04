Travis Kelce's telling response to Taylor Swift Super Bowl proposal

Travis Kelce is no stranger to questions about his love life since his relationship with Taylor Swift came to light in 2023.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, has been plagued by marriage rumors over the last few months – and on Monday, he gave a very telling response when asked if he plans to propose during the Super Bowl halftime on February 9.

Travis appeared at the Super Bowl's opening night event in New Orleans and teased reporters when asked if he would be popping the question to Taylor during the big game between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Acting coy, Travis smiled at the camera as he answered: "Wouldn't you like to know".

Fans, would indeed, love to know if marriage is on the cards for the couple, who went public with their romance in September 2023 when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

She has attended over a dozen of his games since and was last in the crowd during the Chiefs victory against the Buffalo Bills on January 26.

© Getty Images Will Travis propose during the Super Bowl halftime?

Should the couple decide to tie the knot, it won't be during the fall, according to Travis.

Last month, on his hit podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts alongside his brother Jason, Travis helped a listener decide if a fall wedding was the best choice in line with the football season.

© Getty Images Taylor and travis have been dating since the summer of 2023

"I don't know many people who get married in the fall. Most weddings I've been to happen in the summer," he said.

"You've got to pick a weekend when the team isn't playing anyone big," he continued. "And if you want to make sure anniversaries don't get overshadowed, maybe fall isn't the best choice."

© Getty Images Travis wouldn't have a fall wedding

He added: "I've seen weddings in February. I've seen weddings in every season but fall. So, I don't know if fall is really the best time."

Fans have speculated that it won't be long before Travis proposes to Taylor, and his mom, Donna Kelce, added fuel to the fire in November.

When asked if Travis is planning to pop the question anytime soon, Donna told Page Six: "Nobody knows that. We will see what happens. You never know."

© Getty Images Travis' mom Donna fueled engagement rumors

She added: "I don't give my kids advice. They have everything all settled. They're far more able to make those decisions on their own."

Taylor opened up about their relationship during an interview for TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year cover story, revealing they were already a couple before she attended his first game.

© GC Images Travis and Taylor have been plagued by engagement rumors

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other," she said.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game," she added. "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

© Getty Images Travis will be bringing Taylor's energy to the field

During his recent press conference, Travis was asked several questions about Taylor which he didn't shy away from.

Admitting he wants to match her "energy" during the Super Bowl, he said: "I better hold up my end of the bargain. She's up there being the superstar that she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off. I better match that energy for sure."