Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding plans on hold

Zendaya and Tom Holland sent fans into an excited frenzy when they revealed they were engaged.

True to the couple's understated nature, they shared the news not with a statement but instead with Zendaya showing up to the Golden Globes wearing an enormous ring on her left hand, sufficiently setting the internet alight.

The Spider-Man star got down on one knee and presented Zendaya with a five-carat oval-shaped diamond engagement ring by London-based designer, Jessica McCormack.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Zendaya debuted her diamond ring at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, California

It is set in 18k white and yellow gold and is estimated to be worth around $500,000.

But given Zendaya's exciting new career update, the pair might be putting their wedding plans on hold for the time being.

On Monday, it was confirmed by HBO that Euphoria has officially begun production on its third season – news that fans have been longing to hear.

Zendaya is back to work on Euphoria View post on Instagram

Zendaya plays the lead character, Rue Bennett, in the Emmy Award-winning show and also acts as a producer. She has also turned her hand to directing on the show.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The moment Zendaya debuted her engagement ring at the Golden Globes 2025

With the star dedicated to her work on Euphoria – which won Zendaya her first-ever Primetime Emmy for acting – it's likely that Tom and Zendaya might take the rest of this year to focus on work and simply enjoy being engaged rather than spending their time planning a wedding.

© Dave Benett/WireImage, Getty Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together since 2021

Tom Holland's romantic proposal to Zendaya

In the immediate aftermath of the news breaking, the couple remained tight-lipped, but Tom's family did share insight on their happy news.

The star's dad, Dominic Holland, shared on his Patreon account that his son was more than prepared to propose to his girlfriend of four years.

© Getty Images Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged in late 2024

Dominic also shared the thoughtful decision Tom made to "gain permission" to propose to Zendaya.

"Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter," the post read.

"Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear. I on the other hand was woefully ill-prepared, almost as though I wasn't taking it seriously."

© Penske Media via Getty Images The stunning ring Tom Holland presented Zendaya with during his proposal

Before the news came to light, there were a few telltale signs that getting engaged was the perfect next step for the pair.

Before Christmas, Tom appeared on an episode of the British podcast, Dish from Waitrose, in which he revealed that he and Zendaya were heading Stateside for the holidays.

"I am going to be in America this year, I'll be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun. Where we'll be is a secret - to you guys. I'll know where we're going!" he explained.

Although he wasn't sharing his engagement story, it did subsequently confirm that the pair were in America when Tom popped the question.