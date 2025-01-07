Tom Holland's telling signs he was preparing to propose to Zendaya

Zendaya had jaws on the floor on Sunday evening and not just because she, once again, proved that she's a winner in the fashion department, but because she stepped out to the 82nd annual Golden Globes wearing a blindingly large ring on her engagement finger.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Euphoria actress, 27, walked the red carpet in a gorgeous burnt-orange Louis Vuitton gown and immediately set the internet ablaze after fans spotted her ring.

Neither Tom nor Zendaya have confirmed the news directly, however, reports began to circulate that the Spider-Man star had got down on one knee over the Christmas period.

According to friends, the proposal was super romantic and intimate.

While Zendaya was walking the red carpet, some were keen not to get too carried away and suggested that Zendaya was simply wearing costume jewellery as part of the overall ensemble for the glitzy evening.

However, one spanner in that theory is that many eagle-eyed fans and jewellery experts noted that it wasn't part of the Bulgari collection Zendaya would have been contracted to wear that night.

Laura Taylor, a jeweller specialising in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, explained: "In fact, it's even a different style and metal to the rest of her jewellery.

"When celebrities partner with brands, it’s usually the case that they cannot wear any other jewellery on the red carpet unless it is personal, such as a wedding or engagement ring."

Solid evidence indeed.

Fans (and us) will wait with bated breath for a formal announcement, but what is certain is that Zendaya and Tom's love is seemingly rock solid.

Recently, there have been a few telltale signs that getting engaged is the perfect next step for the pair.

Zendaya and Tom's next major step: all the roads point to the altar

Before Christmas, Tom appeared on an episode of the British podcast, Dish, in which he revealed that he and Zendaya were heading Stateside for the holidays.

"I am going to be in America this year, I'll be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun. Where we'll be is a secret - to you guys. I'll know where we're going!" he explained.

The holiday season is always a romantic time. But Tom and Zendaya, who met on the set of the movie Spider-Man in 2016 and began dating in 2021, spending the holiday season with her family, especially in her hometown is the perfect opportunity for Tom to get down on one knee in front of her nearest and dearest.

Tom hints at family plans with Zendaya

What's more, shortly after Christmas, Tom's comments about fatherhood and his future with Zendaya hit the headlines.

The actor made fans fall in love with him even more when he said that he wants to become a stay-at-home dad when he and Zendaya eventually start a family.

Speaking with Men's Health, he said: "When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore. Golf and dad - and I will just disappear off the face of the earth."

The fact that family planning is on their radar proves that they clearly see their love and end game!

Tom and Zendaya's living situation is already set up

The pair are also likely more than ready for this next step since they've been living together for almost two years now.

Tom and Zendaya own a gorgeous home worth £3 million close to Richmond.

Meanwhile, Zendaya also has a $4 million ranch in California, meaning their future family dynamic couldn't be better.

They spend a lot of their time in London and tend to keep themselves to themselves. They like to keep their love life private and away from the spotlight, and they very much enjoy the quiet life in the leafy London suburb, where they've been photographed shopping in the local supermarkets and walking their dogs in the park.

Tom purchased the property a few years back before shelling out cash for a refurbishment and Zendaya reportedly moved into the property in 2023, taking their relationship to the next level.