Tom Holland's telling signs he was preparing to propose to Zendaya
Zendaya and Tom Holland have sparked engagement rumours© Shutterstock,Getty

The Euphoria actress wore a huge ring to the Golden Globes

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Zendaya had jaws on the floor on Sunday evening and not just because she, once again, proved that she's a winner in the fashion department, but because she stepped out to the 82nd annual Golden Globes wearing a blindingly large ring on her engagement finger.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Euphoria actress, 27, walked the red carpet in a gorgeous burnt-orange Louis Vuitton gown and immediately set the internet ablaze after fans spotted her ring.

Neither Tom nor Zendaya have confirmed the news directly, however, reports began to circulate that the Spider-Man star had got down on one knee over the Christmas period. 

According to friends, the proposal was super romantic and intimate. 

Zendaya 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, California© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Zendaya at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, California

While Zendaya was walking the red carpet, some were keen not to get too carried away and suggested that Zendaya was simply wearing costume jewellery as part of the overall ensemble for the glitzy evening.

However, one spanner in that theory is that many eagle-eyed fans and jewellery experts noted that it wasn't part of the Bulgari collection Zendaya would have been contracted to wear that night.

Laura Taylor, a jeweller specialising in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, explained: "In fact, it's even a different style and metal to the rest of her jewellery.

"When celebrities partner with brands, it’s usually the case that they cannot wear any other jewellery on the red carpet unless it is personal, such as a wedding or engagement ring." 

Solid evidence indeed.

Fans (and us) will wait with bated breath for a formal announcement, but what is certain is that Zendaya and Tom's love is seemingly rock solid. 

Zendaya's diamond ring on her left hand© Penske Media via Getty Images
The Dune actress sported a ring estimated to be worth $500k

Recently, there have been a few telltale signs that getting engaged is the perfect next step for the pair.

Zendaya and Tom's next major step: all the roads point to the altar

Before Christmas, Tom appeared on an episode of the British podcast, Dish, in which he revealed that he and Zendaya were heading Stateside for the holidays.

"I am going to be in America this year, I'll be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun. Where we'll be is a secret - to you guys. I'll know where we're going!" he explained.

Zendaya wearing custom Louis Vuitton with Bvlgari jewelry arrives at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2025© Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Zendaya wearing custom Louis Vuitton with Bvlgari jewelry arrives at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

The holiday season is always a romantic time. But Tom and Zendaya, who met on the set of the movie Spider-Man in 2016 and began dating in 2021, spending the holiday season with her family, especially in her hometown is the perfect opportunity for Tom to get down on one knee in front of her nearest and dearest.

Tom Holland and Zendaya celebrated the launch of BERO in NYC© Getty
Tom Holland and Zendaya

Tom hints at family plans with Zendaya

What's more, shortly after Christmas, Tom's comments about fatherhood and his future with Zendaya hit the headlines.

Tom Holland attends Apple TV+'s "The Crowded Room" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on June 01, 2023 in New York City.© Getty Images
Tom Holland says he wants to be a stay-at-home dad

The actor made fans fall in love with him even more when he said that he wants to become a stay-at-home dad when he and Zendaya eventually start a family.

Speaking with Men's Health, he said: "When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore. Golf and dad - and I will just disappear off the face of the earth." 

Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photocall for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 5, 2021 in London, England.© Dave Benett/WireImage, Getty
Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photocall for "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

The fact that family planning is on their radar proves that they clearly see their love and end game!

Tom and Zendaya's living situation is already set up

The pair are also likely more than ready for this next step since they've been living together for almost two years now.

Zendaya and Tom in December 2021 smiling at each other on the red carpet© Getty Images
Zendaya and Tom in December 2021

Tom and Zendaya own a gorgeous home worth £3 million close to Richmond

Meanwhile, Zendaya also has a $4 million ranch in California, meaning their future family dynamic couldn't be better.

Zendaya and Tom Holland at a movie premiere© Albert L. Ortega
Zendaya and Tom met on the set of Spider-Man

They spend a lot of their time in London and tend to keep themselves to themselves. They like to keep their love life private and away from the spotlight, and they very much enjoy the quiet life in the leafy London suburb, where they've been photographed shopping in the local supermarkets and walking their dogs in the park.

Tom purchased the property a few years back before shelling out cash for a refurbishment and Zendaya reportedly moved into the property in 2023, taking their relationship to the next level.  

