Zendaya sparks engagement reports as she flashes huge diamond ring on the red carpet

Zendaya set the internet ablaze with engagement speculation as she arrived at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, looking as radiant as ever.

The Euphoria star, 27, stole the show in a stunning burnt-orange Louis Vuitton ball gown, effortlessly commanding attention on the red carpet. But while her fashion choices are always a major talking point, it was a certain dazzling accessory on that finger that had fans in a frenzy.

The actress graced the event wearing a striking diamond ring on her left hand, featuring what appeared to be a sizable oval or cushion-cut stone, elegantly set east to west on a gleaming gold band.

Recommended video You may also like Zendaya says she plays her most ‘cruel’ character yet in Challengers

Almost immediately, eagle-eyed fans took to social media to speculate whether the Dune star and her longtime love, Tom Holland, had secretly taken their relationship to the next level.

"WAIT A MINUTE," one excited fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Another chimed in, "That’s a nice ring you got on, Zendaya…" sparking a wave of excited speculation across the internet.

© Getty Images Zendaya sparked engagement debate

Laura Taylor, jeweller specialising in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, comments: "Zendaya’s choice to wear a yellow gold ring at the Golden Globes has sparked plenty of speculation online, especially since it isn’t part of the jewellery provided to her by Bulgari. In fact, it's even a different style and metal to the rest of her jewellery.

"When celebrities partner with brands, it’s usually the case that they cannot wear any other jewellery on the red carpet unless it is personal, such as a wedding or engagement ring.

"That said, Zendaya has previously mentioned that she wouldn’t casually reveal something so personal, so it’s also possible that the ring is a vintage or personal piece chosen to complement her Old Hollywood-inspired look for the night.

"The ring itself features a sizable diamond, likely in the 5-6 carat range, set on a simple yellow gold band. While it’s difficult to confirm the exact cut from the photos, it could be a round brilliant diamond, known for its exceptional sparkle, or possibly an oval diamond set east-west, which gives a slightly more modern twist. Both cuts are timeless choices, with the round brilliant being a classic symbol of elegance and the oval offering a more contemporary look.

"If this is indeed an engagement ring, its understated design suggests a focus on quality over flashiness. Instead of opting for something overly showy, Tom may have chosen to prioritize sourcing a high-quality center diamond.

© Platform X Fans noticed her giant sparkler

"The diamond appears to be of excellent quality, likely VVS clarity and near-colorless (D-F), which would place the ring’s value at approximately £300,000-£400,000 ($370,000-$500,000), depending on whether it is natural or lab-grown. Whether it’s an engagement ring or simply a style choice, Zendaya’s ring is a perfect example of sophistication and timelessness, which is something we’ve all come to expect from her over the years."

Neither Zendaya nor Tom has confirmed an engagement, and it’s entirely possible the ring is simply another dazzling piece from a luxury brand.

As an ambassador for prestigious jewelers, including Bulgari, she is often seen dripping in diamonds at high-profile events. In fact, for tonight’s ceremony, she also sported another statement diamond ring on her right hand, this time set on a silver band, further fueling the mystery.

Zendaya has always been fiercely private about her personal life, particularly her romance with Tom. The two first met in 2017 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, where they played the on-screen couple Peter Parker and MJ.

While romance rumors swirled for years, they kept fans guessing until 2021 when they were spotted sharing a kiss in Los Angeles, finally confirming what many had long suspected.

© Dave Benett/WireImage, Getty Zendaya and Tom Holland

Since then, the pair have been inseparable, although they remain notoriously discreet about their relationship. In an interview with Elle in September 2023, Zendaya opened up about navigating love in the spotlight.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," she said. "I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

Tom has echoed similar sentiments, revealing in a 2021 GQ interview that keeping their love story private has been a challenge.

© James Devaney Tom Holland and Zendaya are a very private couple

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," he admitted. "I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway."

Although Tom wasn’t by Zendaya’s side on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, the couple has continued to show their unwavering support for one another. Just last month, the Uncharted actor was spotted cheering her on during her Challengers press tour, while she has often been seen in the stands at his West End performances.