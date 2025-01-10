Tom Holland's family confirm Zendaya engagement — and reveal Tom's poignant choice

It's official! Tom Holland's father has confirmed that the Spider-Man star proposed to his girlfriend Zendaya, five days after the actress sparked speculation when she walked the Golden Globes red carpet with an engagement ring.

In a post on his Patreon account, Dominic Holland wrote on Friday January 10 that Tom was "well prepared," as he compared the engagement to his own to Tom's mother.

Dominic then shared the thoughtful decision Tom made, to "gain permission" to propose to Zendaya.

© Getty Images Tom asked Zendaya's dad for permission

"Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter," Dominic shared.

"Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear. I on the other hand was woefully ill-prepared, almost as though I wasn’t taking it seriously."

© WireImage Zendaya shows off her ring and manicure at the Golden Globe Awards.

Tom and Zendaya began dating in 2021 after starring in the Spiderman films together; since then, they have kept a relatively low profile and rarely speak out about their relationship.

But Dominic admitted he has worried about how the spotlight could put strain on their relationship, saying: "I do fret that their combined stardom will amplify their spotlight and the commensurate demands on them and yet they continually confound me by handling everything with aplomb.

"And even though show-business is a messy place for relationships and particularly so for famous couples as they crash and burn in public and are too numerous to mention, with us an example, with Nikki helming this family and my 'wisdom' on tap and a study in getting things mostly wrong and yet somehow right at the same time, I am completely confident they will make a successful union."

© James Devaney Tom and Zendaya have been dating for 3 years

Tom picked a five-carat oval-shaped diamond engagement ring by London-based jewelry designer Jessica McCormack. It is set in 18k white and yellow gold and is estimated to be worth around $200,000.

It was previously reported Tom proposed over Christmas at Zendaya's Los Angeles home. The star bought the 5,000-square-foot property in Encino in 2020; the house comes with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a luxurious-looking pool.

© Zillow Zendaya bought this $4m ranch in 2020

The ranch is at the end of a long drive which can only be accessed by those who have permission to enter the gated community, adding extra layers of protection and privacy.

The pair mostly live in their six-bedroom Richmond home in London with Tom purchased several years ago and into which Zendaya moved in 2024.

Thought to now be worth around $4million thanks to a reported seven-figure renovation to add a gym, cinema and man cave.