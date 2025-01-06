Zendaya's friend's reaction to $500k engagement ring is priceless

Zendaya sent fans into a frenzy after sporting an engagement ring at the Golden Globes, but her friends have confirmed the rumours she is engaged to Tom Holland.

After posing on the red carpet, the Dune actress, 28, swapped her copper-colored strapless Louis Vuitton ballgown for a backless embellished bridal white gown at The Beverly Hilton, where she was spotted greeting fellow actress Ayo Edebri.

© FilmMagic Zendaya paired her copper gown with a diamond ring on her left hand

One unseen moment captured by producer Liz Duff shows The Bear star Ayo widening her eyes as she caught sight of Zendaya's left hand, where a striking oval or cushion-cut diamond ring sat on a gold band. They then went in for a hug before posing for photos together.

© Instagram Producer Liz Duff shared the moment Ayo Edebri saw Zendaya's ring

Earlier in the night, the Challengers star also shared a sweet behind-the-scenes moment with Michelle Yeoh with the pair affectionately holding hands. It seems as though Zendaya's star-studded friends were congratulating her for taking her relationship with Tom to the next level.

Zendaya and Tom reportedly got engaged at her family home in the United States. While neither of them has broken their silence on the news, jewellery specialists have weighed in on the staggering worth of her new diamond.

Zendaya's ring

© Penske Media via Getty Images The Dune actress sported a ring estimated to be worth $500k

Zendaya's "timeless" ring is thought to be worth up to $500k. Ella Citron-Thompkins, Jewellery Expert at Diamonds Factory, said: "Zendaya’s ring appears to feature a prominent cushion-cut diamond as the centre stone, combining vintage charm and modern brilliance.

"The setting also appears to be a simple four-prong setting, allowing the sparkling diamond to be the focal point. The white and yellow gold is a beautiful choice, again allowing the seemingly high-carat diamond to shine. The ring is truly a timeless piece."

© Dave Benett Zendaya and Tom Holland met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016

Meanwhile, Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds commented: "When celebrities partner with brands, it’s usually the case that they cannot wear any other jewellery on the red carpet unless it is personal, such as a wedding or engagement ring."

Honing in on the specifics of the high-quality diamond, she continued: "The diamond appears to be of excellent quality, likely VVS clarity and near-colorless (D-F), which would place the ring’s value at approximately £300,000-£400,000 ($370,000-$500,000), depending on whether it is natural or lab-grown."

PHOTOS: From Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban to Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey, see the cutest couples on the Golden Globes red carpet