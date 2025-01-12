Most highly-anticipated celebrity weddings of 2025: From Zendaya to Selena Gomez

Love is in the air for a whole host of celebrities who announced their engagements in 2024.

Some shared their joyous news with gorgeous proposal snaps and photos of their glittering rings while others have kept it on the down low, keeping fans on the edge of their seats waiting for an engagement confirmation.

Fans can only imagine the gorgeous nuptials of these stars with Selena Gomez, Adele, and Emma Roberts among those taking their relationships to the next level but hopefully, we won't have to imagine for much longer.

Join HELLO! in meeting the stars of the most highly-anticipated celebrity weddings of 2025...

1/ 8 © Dave Benett/WireImage,Getty Zendaya and Tom Holland Zendaya caused a stir at the Golden Globes when she arrived wearing a breathtaking diamond ring on *that* finger. The Challengers actress, 28, has been dating Spider-Man star Tom Holland, 28, since 2021 and fans of the power couple couldn't contain their excitement at the prospect of a proposal. Though the pair are yet to confirm the news, we would love to see the Dune star and her beau walk down the aisle this year.

2/ 8 © @selenagomez Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco 2024 was quite a year for actress Selena Gomez who starred in the critically-acclaimed Emilia Pérez and got engaged to her love, Benny Blanco. The 'Single Soon' singer, 32, announced her engagement to the record producer, 36, in December 2024 with a series of at-home shots where she flashed the camera her enormous diamond ring. The pair met in 2023 and we can't wait to see if they will say 'I do' in 2025.

3/ 8 © Kevin Mazur,Getty Adele and Paul Rich Adele was the queen of subtlety when it came to announcing her engagement to her partner of four years, Paul Rich, without a ring photo or gushing Instagram post in sight. The 'Hello' singer, 36, confirmed her engagement on stage during her Munich residency by responding to a fan who held up a sign asking for her hand in marriage. "I can't marry you, because I'm already getting married," the songstress remarked. Little is known about Adele and Paul's nuptials but the sooner the better we say!

4/ 8 © Instagram Emma Roberts and Cody John Emma Roberts announced her engagement in the most relatable way. The Scream Queens actress, 33, looked overjoyed in a ring selfie with her husband-to-be Cody John, captioned: "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone." And Mum's certainly the word when it comes to the date of Emma's big day but her A-list pals are as excited as her fans with Glee actress Lea Michele commenting: "Already planning the bachelorette!!!! So happy for you babe!!!"

5/ 8 © Karwai Tang Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Lady Gaga flashed the most blinding diamond ring during a trip to Venice in September with her beau Michael Polansky after confirming he had proposed in July. The 'Poker Face' singer likes to make a statement with her music and her wardrobe but she kept the confirmation of her engagement low-key by simply referring to her tech investor boyfriend as her "fiancé" in a conversation with then-French PM Gabriel Attal during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Though she didn't reveal her wedding date to the politician, we look forward to seeing her nuptials soon.

6/ 8 © Samir Hussein Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Dua Lipa is another celebrity who is rumoured to be engaged though she is yet to confirm the news. The 'Houdini' singer, 29, flashed a huge diamond engagement ring over Christmas leading fans to believe that the Masters of the Air star, 34, had popped the question. Let's see if, by next holiday season, the pair are Mr. and Mrs.

7/ 8 © Instagram Paris Jackson and Justin Long Having met in 2022, Paris Jackson and Justin Long announced their engagement in December 2024. The star revealed that she is set to marry her bandmate with a set of photos capturing the moment Justin got down on one knee. Though they haven't yet offered insights into their wedding day, if their "whirlwind" relationship is anything to go by we have a hunch it won't be too far away.