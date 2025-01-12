Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet the celebrities getting married in 2025: Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa & more
Zendaya and tom holland, Selena Gomez and benny blanco with floral arch backdrop© Getty

Most highly-anticipated celebrity weddings of 2025: From Zendaya to Selena Gomez

We can't wait to see these famous faces, including Adele and Lady Gaga, walk down the aisle

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Love is in the air for a whole host of celebrities who announced their engagements in 2024. 

Some shared their joyous news with gorgeous proposal snaps and photos of their glittering rings while others have kept it on the down low, keeping fans on the edge of their seats waiting for an engagement confirmation. 

Fans can only imagine the gorgeous nuptials of these stars with Selena Gomez, Adele, and Emma Roberts among those taking their relationships to the next level but hopefully, we won't have to imagine for much longer.

Join HELLO! in meeting the stars of the most highly-anticipated celebrity weddings of 2025...

1/8

Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photocall for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 5, 2021 in London, England.© Dave Benett/WireImage,Getty

Zendaya and Tom Holland

Zendaya caused a stir at the Golden Globes when she arrived wearing a breathtaking diamond ring on *that* finger. The Challengers actress, 28, has been dating Spider-Man star Tom Holland, 28, since 2021 and fans of the power couple couldn't contain their excitement at the prospect of a proposal.

Though the pair are yet to confirm the news, we would love to see the Dune star and her beau walk down the aisle this year. 

2/8

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share a kiss in their wardrobe while Selena shows off her engagement ring. Selena wears a black long sleeve jumper and Benny wears a pink and mint green top.© @selenagomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

2024 was quite a year for actress Selena Gomez who starred in the critically-acclaimed Emilia Pérez and got engaged to her love, Benny Blanco.

The 'Single Soon' singer, 32, announced her engagement to the record producer, 36, in December 2024 with a series of at-home shots where she flashed the camera her enormous diamond ring. The pair met in 2023 and we can't wait to see if they will say 'I do' in 2025.

3/8

Rich Paul and Adele attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Kevin Mazur,Getty

Adele and Paul Rich

Adele was the queen of subtlety when it came to announcing her engagement to her partner of four years, Paul Rich, without a ring photo or gushing Instagram post in sight. The 'Hello' singer, 36, confirmed her engagement on stage during her Munich residency by responding to a fan who held up a sign asking for her hand in marriage.

"I can't marry you, because I'm already getting married," the songstress remarked. Little is known about Adele and Paul's nuptials but the sooner the better we say! 

4/8

Emma Roberts engagement selfie with cody john© Instagram

Emma Roberts and Cody John

Emma Roberts announced her engagement in the most relatable way. The Scream Queens actress, 33, looked overjoyed in a ring selfie with her husband-to-be Cody John, captioned: "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone."

And Mum's certainly the word when it comes to the date of Emma's big day but her A-list pals are as excited as her fans with Glee actress Lea Michele commenting: "Already planning the bachelorette!!!! So happy for you babe!!!"

5/8

Michael Polansky with Lady Gaga© Karwai Tang

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga flashed the most blinding diamond ring during a trip to Venice in September with her beau Michael Polansky after confirming he had proposed in July.

The 'Poker Face' singer likes to make a statement with her music and her wardrobe but she kept the confirmation of her engagement low-key by simply referring to her tech investor boyfriend as her "fiancé" in a conversation with then-French PM Gabriel Attal during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Though she didn't reveal her wedding date to the politician, we look forward to seeing her nuptials soon.

6/8

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2024© Samir Hussein

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

Dua Lipa is another celebrity who is rumoured to be engaged though she is yet to confirm the news. The 'Houdini' singer, 29, flashed a huge diamond engagement ring over Christmas leading fans to believe that the Masters of the Air star, 34, had popped the question. 

Let's see if, by next holiday season, the pair are Mr. and Mrs.

7/8

Paris Jackson with her fiance outside© Instagram

Paris Jackson and Justin Long

Having met in 2022, Paris Jackson and Justin Long announced their engagement in December 2024. The star revealed that she is set to marry her bandmate with a set of photos capturing the moment Justin got down on one knee.

Though they haven't yet offered insights into their wedding day, if their "whirlwind" relationship is anything to go by we have a hunch it won't be too far away.

8/8

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans on the beach after his proposal© Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans

After a three-year romance, Nicole Scherzinger announced she is set to wed her rugby star beau Thom Evans in July 2023. The Sunset Boulevard actress has kept details of their big day close to her chest since making the news public with a set of beachfront proposal snaps. 

Their wedding date remains a mystery though in April 2024, Thom told Men's Health: "I'm looking to get married soon. I proposed to my fiancée in June 2023. It was one of the best days of my life. Getting married to her and starting a family is something I can't wait for." 

