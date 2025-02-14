King Charles' secret wedding gift Princess Diana refused to wear

Princess Diana made several subtle nods to her loved ones on her wedding day with King Charles, but there was one item that was missing from her outfit.

The People's Princess, as she was affectionately named, walked down the aisle at St Paul's Cathedral on 29 July 1981 wearing a heavily embellished wedding dress with a record-breaking 25-foot train designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel. She teamed it with the Spencer Tiara, a family heirloom, low-heeled silk satin pumps customised with the letters C and D, and her sapphire and diamond engagement ring from Garrard.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St Paul's Cathedral after their wedding

Following royal tradition, Diana added a Welsh gold wedding ring to her finger from Clogau, but there was another special ring she chose not to wear.

The night before the couple got married, Charles reportedly sent Diana a heartfelt gift – a signet ring engraved with the official crest of the Prince of Wales, which is the same one he wears daily.

© Getty Images The royal didn't wear the signet ring given to her by Charles on their wedding day

According to Andrew Morton's book, Diana: In Her Own Words, Diana reportedly said: "He sent me a very nice signet ring the night before to Clarence House, with the Prince of Wales feathers on and a very nice card that said: 'I'm so proud of you and when you come up I'll be there at the altar for you tomorrow. Just look 'em in the eye and knock 'em dead.'"

© Getty Images Charles gave Diana a signet ring the night before their royal wedding

While she chose to leave her new ring in her jewellery box the following day, Diana was later spotted wearing it at a private photoshoot at her home Kensington Palace in 1983 and a polo match in 1988.

Charles' ring

© Getty Charles rarely steps out without his signet ring

King Charles has rarely been spotted without his signet ring, which was reportedly given to him by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II when he took on the title of Prince of Wales.

As well as featuring a crown with feather, it is also engraved with the phrase "ich dien" which means "I serve."

© Getty Images Queen Camilla has a similar signet ring from her husband

It is similar to the one now worn by Charles' second wife Queen Camilla - whom he married in 2005 - as well as other royals such as Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie and, most recently, the Duchess of Sussex.

Signet rings are not just a symbol of status, but also a nod to a person's family thanks to the personalised crests. Traditionally, they functioned as a wax signature for important documents.

Now, they are a stylish jewellery choice often worn by men and women on the little finger of the non-dominant hand.

MORE: Wedding trends are 'dirty words' in 2025, according to experts