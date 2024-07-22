Anant Ambani and Prince Charles's nuptials: Inside the top 5 most expensive weddings of all time

Weddings have long been more than just ceremonies celebrating the union of two people; they often serve as grand displays of wealth, social status, and cultural significance. Historically, royalty and affluent families have hosted opulent weddings to showcase power and forge political alliances. This tradition continues today, with celebrities and socialites holding extravagant celebrations that make headlines around the world.

In recent decades, however, there has been a noticeable shift towards more intimate wedding ceremonies. According to a survey by The Knot, the average wedding party in 2023 consisted of eight people, down from ten in 2019, and the average guest list shrank from 131 to 115 in the same period.

A study by wedding planning and registry website Zola revealed that the average wedding in 2023 cost $29,000. The total cost can vary widely depending on choices for catering, entertainment, photography, attire, and even the cake.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Pinterest's 2024 wedding report reinforced this trend towards smaller, more intimate gatherings. "This year, people on Pinterest are leaning into the ‘quiet life’ as they plan smaller nuptials like wedding dinner parties and choose venues that connect with nature like gardens, forests, and small backyards," said Sydney Stanback, Pinterest's global trends and insights lead.

Despite the growing trend for more subdued celebrations, some high-profile weddings still embrace grandeur and opulence. HELLO! Looks at the world’s most expensive weddings of all time from Anant Ambani’s to Prince Charles’s.

© Hindustan Times Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant: $600 Million Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. The celebrations, estimated to cost $600 million, included a European cruise with performances by Backstreet Boys and Katy Perry, and a traditional sangeet night in Mumbai featuring Justin Bieber. The final ceremony boasted high-profile guests such as Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the bride wore an ivory Zardozi skirt with a trailing design, a 5-meter head veil, and a tissue shoulder dupatta adorned with stones and sequins.

© CARL DE SOUZA Amit Bhatia and Vanisha Mittal: $55 Million In 2004, Vanisha Mittal, daughter of steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, married London-based banker Amit Bhatia in a wedding reportedly costing around $55 million. The engagement ceremony was held at the Palace of Versailles, and the wedding at Vaux-le-Vicomte, a historic 17th-century castle near Paris. Top Indian designers, including Tarun Tahiliani and Suneet Varma, created the wedding outfits. More than 1,000 guests were flown in on private jets, and the celebration featured an exclusive performance by Kylie Minogue.



© Ron Bull Prince Charles and Princess Diana: $48 Million The wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981 remains one of the most expensive and iconic in British royal history. Held at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, the ceremony cost $48 million (equivalent to $164 million today). Dubbed the “wedding of the century,” it was attended by 3,500 guests and watched by 750 million people worldwide. Diana’s dress, designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, featured a 25-foot train, ivory silk taffeta, antique lace, and over 10,000 pearls. The dress later fetched $381,000 at auction.

© Chris Jackson Prince William and Kate Middleton: $37 Million Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London reportedly cost $37 million (equivalent to $48 million today). Designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Kate’s dress featured intricate lacework and a 9-foot train. She also wore the Cartier Halo Tiara, borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II. The event was attended by 1,900 guests and watched by an estimated 300 million people globally.