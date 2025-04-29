King Charles' 'improper' request Princess Diana refused before engagement

Royal romances often don't come to light until weeks or months later, with the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Princess Diana and King Charles keeping their early relationships away from the public eye.

The latter met in 1977 when Charles was visiting Diana's older sister Lady Sarah (his then-girlfriend) at the Spencer estate, Althorp House. Charles reportedly saw his future bride as a "jolly" girl before romance blossomed several years later in 1980.

Before the couple announced their engagement in February 1981, they had reportedly only met 13 times – and one of those saw Charles make a request that Diana found "rather improper."

The late Queen Elizabeth II's son was already looking to the future with his then-girlfriend, taking her on a tour of his beloved home, Highgrove House, which he purchased in 1980.

© Getty Princess Diana reportedly thought Charles' Highgrove request was "rather improper"

"During that first weekend, Prince Charles showed Diana around Highgrove, the 353-acre Gloucestershire home he had bought in July – the same month he had started to woo her," wrote Andrew Morton in his biography, Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words, which was written with Diana's cooperation.

"As he took her on a guided tour of the eight-bedroom mansion, the Prince asked her to organize the interior decoration. He liked her taste, though she felt that it was a 'most improper' suggestion as they were not even engaged."

© Tim Graham Charles and Diana got engaged in 1981

Charles and Diana got married on 29 July 1981 at St Paul's Cathedral, before moving into Highgrove in the Gloucestershire countryside. It is here that their sons Prince William, born in 1982, and Prince Harry, born in 1984, spent many of their childhood years.

Highgrove interiors

© Tim Graham The monarch showed off his living room in 1982

The interiors have only rarely been revealed by the royals, since it is a private residence not open to the public.

Shortly before Charles moved into the property, a photo of one of the living rooms was released. It revealed a floral sofa with matching curtains, several separate armchairs, a wooden chest of drawers and floral desk lamps.

© Getty Prince Harry and Prince William spent several childhood years at the property

In 1982, once Prince Charles and Princess Diana had moved in, a coloured photo revealed how the couple put their personal stamp on one of the living rooms. Charles sat on a cream sofa with green and blue patterned cushions, next to a dark chestnut wood side table with framed photos on top.

© Tim Graham Diana was pictured playing with her children in the garden

Meanwhile, several pictures show Charles and Diana playing with their sons in the gardens, including on a children's climbing frame and slide.

Garden passion

© Getty Prince Charles purchased Highgrove House in Gloucestershire in 1980

Guests can visit the stunning gardens, Charles' passion project he spent years investing in, over the summer months.

The website explains: "When His Majesty first arrived, Highgrove possessed little more than a neglected kitchen garden, an overgrown copse, some pastureland and a few hollow oaks.

"Today, after the hard work of many people, an interlinked series of gardens now unfolds in a succession of personal and inspiring tableaux, each reflecting HM The King's interests and enthusiasms. Highgrove now welcomes up to 40,000 visitors a year.

"Above all, Highgrove is the family home of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla."